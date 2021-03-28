Fort Collins, Colorado: Patient Portal Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market status, size, market growth, market share, trends, and cost structures. In addition to the key players, the report also contains important market drivers and challenges. The Patient Portal market report also explains the strategic assessment and analysis of the forecast period and expected growth.

Global Patient Portal Market was valued at 2.27 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD7.70 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Players Mentioned:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Mckesson Corporation

Athenahealth

Cerner Corporation

Eclinicalworks

Curemd

Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems

LLC (Subsidiary of Quality Systems)

Greenway Health

Medfusion