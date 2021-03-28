Fort Collins, Colorado: Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market status, size, market growth, market share, trends, and cost structures. In addition to the key players, the report also contains important market drivers and challenges. The Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models market report also explains the strategic assessment and analysis of the forecast period and expected growth.

Global Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models Market was valued at 103.82 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD315.93 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Players Mentioned:

Crown Bioscience Inc.

the Jackson Laboratory

Champions Oncology

Charles River Laboratories International

WuXiApptec (Group of Subsidiaries Under WuXiPharmatec)

ONCODESIGN

Horizon Discovery Group PLC (Sage Labs )

Pharmatest Services Ltd.

Hera Biolabs