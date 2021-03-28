Fort Collins, Colorado: Disaster Recovery as a Service Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market status, size, market growth, market share, trends, and cost structures. In addition to the key players, the report also contains important market drivers and challenges. The Disaster Recovery as a Service market report also explains the strategic assessment and analysis of the forecast period and expected growth.

The Disaster Recovery as a Service Market report focuses on the competitive landscape and future trends along with crucial factors and challenges that include market size, futuristic opportunities, and new product/project development opportunities. This report offers a SWOT analysis along with statistical data and sales shares of the Disaster Recovery as a Service market. The Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Report offers a wide range of information on various aspects of the Disaster Recovery as a Service industry such as Growth strategies, segmentation by product type, applications, regions, and key players. In addition to leading players, the Disaster Recovery as a Service market report includes the business outlook and marketing strategies of leading companies.

Global disaster recovery as a service market was valued at 4.75 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach 38.91 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 41.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://reportsglobe.com/download-sample/?rid=30190

Key Players Mentioned:

Microsoft

IBM

Sunguard

Infrascale

Recovery Point

AWS

Cable and Wireless Communication

Geminare

Iland

Bluelock

NTT Communications