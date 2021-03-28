Fort Collins, Colorado: Data Discovery Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market status, size, market growth, market share, trends, and cost structures. In addition to the key players, the report also contains important market drivers and challenges. The Data Discovery market report also explains the strategic assessment and analysis of the forecast period and expected growth.

Global Data Discovery Market was valued at 7.75 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD30.18 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.98% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Players Mentioned:

Oracle Corporation

SAP

Microstrategy

Qlik Technologies

Tibco Software

Platfora

Datameer

Cloudera

Datawatch Corporation

Clearstory Data

Tableau Software