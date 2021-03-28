Fort Collins, Colorado: Dairy Alternatives Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market status, size, market growth, market share, trends, and cost structures. In addition to the key players, the report also contains important market drivers and challenges. The Dairy Alternatives market report also explains the strategic assessment and analysis of the forecast period and expected growth.

Global Dairy Alternatives Market was valued at 9.83 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD21.96 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Players Mentioned:

The Whitewave Foods Company

The Hain Celestial

Blue Diamond Growers

Sunopta

Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company