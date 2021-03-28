Fort Collins, Colorado: Carotenoids Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market status, size, market growth, market share, trends, and cost structures. In addition to the key players, the report also contains important market drivers and challenges. The Carotenoids market report also explains the strategic assessment and analysis of the forecast period and expected growth.

Global Carotenoids market was valued at 1.35 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD1.76 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Players Mentioned:

Dohler Group

Cyanotech Corporation

Excelvite Sdn Bhd

Royal DSM NV

FMC Corporation

Kemin Industries

Chr. Hansen A/S

Allied Biotech Corporation