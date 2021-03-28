Fort Collins, Colorado: Care Management Solutions Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market status, size, market growth, market share, trends, and cost structures. In addition to the key players, the report also contains important market drivers and challenges. The Care Management Solutions market report also explains the strategic assessment and analysis of the forecast period and expected growth.

Market Overview:Care Management Solutions Marketwas valued at 11.02 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD36.46 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2019 to 2027.

Key Players Mentioned:

Exl Healthcare (Exlservice Holdings) Axispoint Health

Wellcentive

Phytel

(Acquired By IBM Corporation)

Medecision

Zeomega

Trizetto Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

I2I Systems

EPIC Corporation

Healthsmart Holdings

Pegasystems

Harmony Information Systems