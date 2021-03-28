The global demand for bromacil witnessed a minor fall due to Covid-19 pandemic which prevented the further growth rate. Due to lockdown, the production was temporarily barred as a result of which there were no sales in the first quarter of 2020. But gradually the situation has started normalizing. Now in 2021, leading manufacturers are giving utmost efforts to lead the market through effective research and development projects.

Key Developments in Bromacil Market

Eminent players including DuPont Corporation, Bayer Corporation, Xian Wenyuan Corporation, Jiangsu Corporation, AMVAC Corporation, Alligare Corporation, Arysta LifeScience Corporation and Yifan Biotechnology are adopting market tactics such as strategic alliances, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, geographical expansions, product diversifications, technological upliftments, capacity utilizations, mergers & acquisitions, research and developments, mergers and acquisitions etc to maintain and strengthen their position and presence throughout the world.

These leading companies are investing in hiring experienced professionals with superior technical knowledge and expertise to manage all the activities within the firm.

Innovative launches continues to be the eminent strategy in 2021 enabling the players to gain traction in this market. Mitsubishi Corporation and Nortek are among the top manufacturers focusing on delivering innovation in their offerings.

For instance, DuPont Corporation announced that it has agreed to divest its global Bromacil herbicide business assets to AMVAC Corporation, the subsidiary of American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) on April 2019.

The assets that have been put up for sale by DuPont includes the Bromacil Hyvar and Krovar trademarks, product registrations, customer information, access to specific know-how, technical registrations and related registration data outside of North America. Bromacil, which is marketed globally under the Hyvar and Krovar monikers is a key herbicide used to control weeds.

The divestment represents another important step by the company in the execution of DuPont’s Crop Protection business growth strategy and further broadens the company’s focus on novel offerings that boost profitable growth in both short and long haul.

The buyout of the Bromacil assets expanded AMVAC’s herbicide portfolio and reinforces its competitive position in a number of profitable niche markets. The acquisition is enhancing AMVAC’s international expansion initiative.

In addition to DuPont Corporation, UPL Corporation, a leading agrochemical company announced that it has completed its acquisition of Arysta LifeScience Corporation for $ 4.2 billion on 4th February, 2019. The completion of the transaction is strengthening UPL’s position as a global leader in agricultural solutions with about USD 5 billion in combined sales and annual growth of around USD 1 billion.

The acquisition has received regulatory aprovals from authorities across the globe and the company has already announced global , regional and country leadership teams for the integrated entity. Meanwhile, it also launched its ‘OpenAg’ which stands for open minded partnerships and creating win-win partnerships to create value along a wider food production network.

The new UPL will be research and development focused and vertically integrated organization , healthy mix of high value crops and high growth geographies, well positioned to achieve sustainable growth and have the opportunity to benefit from significant synergies. The acquisition is improving the market share of the company throughout the world.

The growing concern about the increasing global population and the availability of natural resources have been giving rise the evolution of agricultural technology with increasing focus on non-agricultural industrial vegetation control. The recent upsurge in the demand for bromacil is mainly attributed to the need for curbing the growth of unnecessary weeds on farmlands.

Bromacil is widely used specifically to control a wide variety of annual and perinneal weeds mainly in non-crop areas and fruit, and works interfering with the photosynthesis process of the weeds. The growing need for herbicides for the demand for a larger crop yield is expected to fuel the demand for bromacil.

However, the ban of synthetic inorganic compounds as herbicides, to reduce their negative impact on the environment could cause a negative impact on the evolution and growth of the bromacil market.

Nevertheless, the ongoing developments in the traditional farming methods and a rise in adoption of herbicides and pesticides, the demand for bromacil is likely to reach new heigths in the coming years.

The use of organic and environment friendly herbicides and pesticides is a growing trend in agriculture, as farmers are aiming to adopt sustainable farming techniques. Despite this, bromacil is expected to remain popular as an effective and efficient herbicide used in long-established weed control practices during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Global Bromacil Market: Snapshot

The global bromacil market is anticipated to find manufacturers focusing on merger and acquisition as a leading business tactic to strengthen their position in the industry.

In June 2018, AMVAC Chemical made an announcement about the acquisition of Bayer Crop Science’s bromacil herbicide business assets in the U.S. and Canada. The financial terms and conditions of this acquisition are not disclosed yet. This transaction does not find relation with Monsanto’s acquisition by Bayer.

By entering into partnership with other companies, players could obtain a position of strength in sales of bromacil. American Vanguard’s chief executive and chair, Eric Wintemute said that the deal with Bayer will open the door for his company to expand its participation in the industrial vegetation management business.

Moreover, the deal will place the company in a strong position to serve several niche crop markets. On the other hand, the acquisition will widen the domestic herbicide portfolio of the company along with other initiatives that are being pursued, continued Wintemute.

Growing popularity of bromacil herbicides as long-established and valued weed control tools is expected to augur well for the market. Bromacil is also used to control the growth of non-agricultural industrial vegetation.

Fact.MR has published a new report on the global bromacil market. In-depth analysis on the global trends that hold significant influence over the market growth during the forecast period of 2021-2031 is included in the report.

Global agricultural outlook, demand for higher productivity, dearth of farm labor, and environmental toxicity associated with the use of bramocil are few of the important factors impacting future demand for the herbicides including bromacil.

