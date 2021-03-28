The market demand for acoustical fiber boards experienced a downfall in 2020 as a result of spread of Covid-19 pandemic. Lockdown and social distancing barriers hindered the smooth flow of production and supply activities of the players operating in this market. As in 2021, the trade barriers have been lifted by the government, the manufacturers have started working hard with new and innovative strategies to increase their profitability and sales throughout the world.

What are Key Acoustical Fiber Board Manufacturers Doing?

Recognized business firms including BASF SE, Johns Manville, Rockwool International Corporation, Owens Corning Limited, Fletcher Insulation Incorporation, Saint GobainS.A., Paroc Group, Armacell GmbH, Trelleborg AB, Knauf Gips KG and Thermafiber Incorporation are expanding their geographical presence through market tactics such as mergers & acquisitions, capacity utilizations, collaborations, partnership agrrements, joint ventures, product diversifications, technological upgradations, hiring technical expertise etc.

These corporations are establishing research and development centers to conduct further researches for bringing improvements in their business operations along with innovations in their offerings. Adoption of latest IT infrastructure is a new trend in 2021 which all big and well-known companies are following to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance, Armacell Corporation has introduced an acoustic insulation noise control device with best indoor air quality called ‘ArmaSound SuperSilence Ductliner’ in 2019. ArmaSound SSD with Microbanis an innovative foam based open cell acoustic duct linear insulation used in commercial as well as residential projects for effective noise reduction. The ArmaSound Insulation products are extremely effective in helping to create a soundproof insulation system when installed correctly.

It has in-built anti-microbial Microban product protection which prohibits the growth of mold, fungi and microbes over its surface. Along with its dust and fibre free characteristics, this product helps in improving indoor air quality.

ArmaSound has 24X7 active anti-microbial protection for better indoor air quality, extremely high noise absorption per unit thickness, high density to dampen duct rattling and vibration and high air erosion resistance up to 10,000 fpm. Both structure-borne and air-borne noise within the HVAC System travels along with the connecting un-insulated flexible duct network.

If left untreated, there will be little attenuation of the noise, even over large distances. It provides exceptional noise reduction while minimizing total system weight and thickness. It performs with great efficiency throughout its life and require minimum maintenance once installed under the supervision of Armacell trained professionals.

The introduction of ArmaSound SuperSilence Ductliner has become one of the best launches of the company as it is experiencing high demands from Asia Pacific and North America in 2021.

As per a recent study conducted by FactMR analysts in 2021, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest position in this market with one third of market share globally. Currently, India and China are witnessing huge demands from domestic as well as foreign markets for setting up of hospitals, malls, multiplexes, hospitality and IT industries.

Emerging transportation, rising establishment of construction and building industries and rising health issues among the people due to noise pollution are some important factors that are driving the growth of this market in Asia Pacific. Growing awareness regarding noise control measures and devices is further adding its significant contribution towards rising progress.

An acoustic board is a special kind of board mainly made of sound absorbing materials. Its job is to provide sound insulation. Most of the materials used for making the boards may fall into categories such as fiber, acoustic wool, fiberglass, wood, and others. With these boards witnessing a lot of demand owing to a burgeoning construction industry, a distinct acoustical fiber board market exists, from a global perspective.

In most acoustical fiber boards, the two outer walls consist of a sound absorbing material inserted between them. The walls mainly are porous, and when sound passes through an acoustic board, the intensity of sound is decreased. The loss of sound energy is balanced by producing heat energy. These boards find extensive employment in recording studios and dead rooms.

Many companies are involved in manufacturing these boards, thus serving numerous industries, mainly where acoustic solutions are required. The global acoustical fiber board market exhibits a decently fragmented and highly competitive vendor landscape, owing to the presence of numerous players.

With the number of companies projected to increase in this market, the vendor landscape could showcase an intensified competition to exist. Most players are focusing on achieving product differentiation, expansion of geographical reach, and enhancing product portfolios.

The analytical research report on global acoustical fiber boards market includes in-depth analysis on various market facets that have a direct influence on the growth of the global market. This analysis is carried out across key regions in the globe, thus portraying a holistic market research outlook to the reader.

The research report also offers intelligence on the key participants involved in the global acoustical fiber boards market. The report has included profiles of Armstrong Ceiling Solutions, ArmCom, Archiproducts, Knauf Insulation, 3M Company, and Rockwool International A/S to name a few.

Scope of acoustic fiber boards, with respect to their application, has grown with their use in residential buildings and apartments apart from music studios and auditoriums. Acoustical fiber boards are gaining high significance owing to their effective noise diffusing and absorption capabilities.

Sound proofing by adding mass or damping or decoupling has been a complicated and a time consuming task. With the advent of acoustic fiber boards, the sound proofing of any room can be easily carried out as installation of acoustical fiber boards does not require additional taskforce. Additionally, acoustical fiber boards, apart from noise controlling benefits, also enhance aesthetics of the ceiling. These factors are expected to significantly fuel the adoption of acoustical fiber boards during the period of assessment.

