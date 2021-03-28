The global demand for acoustic ceiling tiles witnessed a major decline in the pandemic on account of shut-down of production units, storage houses, transportation and trade related barriers imposed in 2020. Sales level went extremely down leading the key players to witness hefty losses.

In the current scenario, recovery has been observed in the covid condition with reduced cases reported from across the world. The leading companies through innovative launches are trying to recuperate their sales level and profitability in 2021.

What are Key Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Manufacturers Doing?

Eminent market players such as Armstrong World Industries, Hunter Douglas Corporation, SAS International Corporation, Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH, USG Corporation, KET Ceilings, Saint – Gobain Gyproc, Knauf Gips KG, AWI Licensing LLC and Rockfon Corporation are actively involved in the incorporation of business strategies like joint ventures, expansions, partnerships, technological advancements, capacity utilizations, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product innovations, technical expertise etc to lead the market globally. In addition, they are also investing in establishing researches institutes and production centers in different corners of the world for increasing their capacity and bringing innovations in their offerings.

For instance, Aurelius Corporation has acquired Armstrong Ceiling business from Knauf Corporation on 9th August, 2019. The acquisition consists of two production facilities situated in Team Valley in UK and business operations and sales capabilities across 11 markets. The company will continue to trade under the Armstrong name for an agreed period of time.

The company will continue to provide mineral fibre titles and grids for modular suspended ceilings to commercial propertieswith its products widely used in offices, schools and hospital across Europe.

On acquisition, Aurelius is executing a complex carve out of the company from its parent businessestablishing it as one standalone entity whilst ensuring a smooth transition for the customers. It is working closely with the management team to take advantage of the growth opportunities available across all non residential construction sectors.

It is supporting the team in implementing an extensive, multi-year capital investment programme which is designed to deliver substantial technical and specification upgrades to both the mineral fibre and grid production facilitiesat the Team Valley Sites.

This is enabling the two facilities to produce in-house, all the required ceiling tiles and grid products that are sold by the company across the geographic markets it serves. The acquisition is helping Aurelius Corporation to deliver world-class ceiling tiles and increase its customer base globally.

North America is predicted to lead the market for acoustic ceiling tiles with one third of market share. Some of the factors accelerating the growth in the U.S. and Canada includes technological innovations, rising demands for high thermal and acoustic insulation, rising demands from residential and commercial sectors, presence of leading manufacturing companies, growing urbanization, population etc.

Further, the growing preferences of users towards soundproof and decorative interiors is acting an an opportunity for the manufacturers to expand their operations in North America. On the other hand, China is anticipated to grow at a steady rate through 2030 due to the expansion of construction industries, rising consumer awareness of latest technologies and rising demand for aesthetic looking ceilings.

Ceiling tiles and panels are largely being used in construction for aesthetic purposes. With advances in technology, ceiling tiles are being produced to offer multiple benefits such as improving acoustics of the room. The dire need for acoustic insulation is expected to play a vital role in the demand for acoustic ceiling tiles.

Technological breakthrough in this area has led to a higher adoption of ceiling tiles especially in developed regions such as North America and Europe regions over the recent years. This trend is expected to continue further during the forecast period.

With the recent recovery of the commercial construction industry across the globe in the country there has been a renewed interest in repair, maintenance and renovation activities.

Additionally, with more and more consumers opting for interior solutions that exhibit better noise absorption features in offices spaces, departmental stores, public utility areas, and educational institutions is likely to augment the demand for global acoustic ceiling tiles in the years to come.

Educational and healthcare institutions are anticipated to emerge as the key end-users, on account to swift adoption and burgeoning promotion of health safety policies in these sectors.

This is also forecasted to promote the trend using of eco-friendly and light-weight materials such as mineral wool, metal, and gypsum ceilings, so as to maintain and improve the indoor air quality and efficiencies of energy, water, and other resources.

A new report compiled by Fact.MR offers valuable insights pertaining to the growth prospects of the global acoustic ceiling tiles market during the forecast period, 2018-2027.

Crucial information encapsulated in the research report offers perspectives on the overall impact of the technological advancements on the growth of the global market. Based on the recent market trends and developments identified, the report offers accurate analysis and market predictions on the acoustic ceiling tiles market.

The research report on acoustic ceiling tiles market can be used as a comprehensive business document for the major firms identified in the global market. Armstrong World Industries and Mullins Company are among the leading market players in the global market. Other key manufacturers include Techno Ceiling Products, USG Corporation, and Knauf.

Acoustical requirements in the modern architecture and construction applications has led to an increasing demand for acoustic ceiling tiles in the construction industry. Constructors and building surveyors are focusing on accommodating acoustical designs in the auditoriums, meeting rooms, residential and commercial building for improved listening efficiency.

With the fragmented noise management requirements in various buildings, leading manufacturers such as Mullins Company and Armstrong World Industries are concentrating on utilizing mineral fiber and gypsum for high-quality sound absorption.

Innovative Insulation Components to Offer Effective Manufacturing Solutions

Noise intrusion in auditoriums and meeting rooms can be distracting. In order to offer total acoustic performance, building surveyors and constructors are focusing on designing ‘intelligent layout’ that accommodates effective acoustic solutions.

Banking on the growing requirements of noise management, major manufacturers such as Quitestone and 3M have recently developed various materials to offer quality components that are ideal for the production of acoustic tiles and panels. Integration of these components enables acoustic ceiling tile manufacturers to develop innovative tiles with effective sound absorption and sound insulating features.

In addition, leading manufacturers such as Acoustic Innovations and Armstrong World Industries are adopting acoustic panel technology such as Snowsound technology for the production of acoustic ceiling tiles. Incorporation of this panel technology enables the constructors and construction material manufacturers to incorporate optimal sound absorption features across various frequencies.

Also, major manufacturers such as Acoustic Innovations are utilizing advanced technology to develop ‘Fiberoptic Ceilings that are powered by the LED light engines. The company is producing ‘Fiberoptic Ceilings’ from 1’’ depth acoustically absorptive panels to offer enhanced aesthetic features to the room. Leading acoustic ceiling tile manufacturers are focusing on integrating innovative technological features to improve their brand recognition globally.

