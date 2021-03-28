The WHO (World Health Organization) stats show that every year, roughly 1.25 million people die in road crashes, on average 3,287 deaths per day. Distracted driving remains the main cause of fatal road accidents, which has triggered installation of safety and precautionary measures in automobiles.

Request for Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=677

Accident recorders save precise information before, during and after the crash, and deliver considerable source of data for vehicle owners and regulatory authorities to determine actual cause of any crash.

When any car accident takes place, accident recorders save the information recorded a few seconds before and/or after the accident. Numerous benefits of accident recorders are expected to fuel growth in the accident recorders market.

Growing number of fleet manufacturers are installing accident recorders, as these devices help protect the brand from getting sued following an accident that involved their driver.

Additionally, increasing number of drivers are electing to install accident recorders in personal vehicles to protect themselves from false cases. These factors remain imperative for growth of the accident recorders market.

The trend of using vehicle-equipped with accident recorders is also pacing up among several driving championships, such as FIA World Motor Sport Council (WMSC). Growth in accident recorders market will remain sustained due to favorable regulations enforced by many racing brands.

The rapidly advancing automotive industry is witnessing significant penetration of informative electric in-cabin components, which could pave way for increased installation of smart accident recorders. The future holds many lucrative avenues for companies operating in the accident recorders market.

Global Accident Recorders Market: Snapshot

Accident recorders are frameworks that always record data identified with the vehicle activity. In case of an accident, the recorder spares the data that was recorded a few seconds just previously and additionally soon after the crash.

Not at all like Event Data Recorders which are introduced by the car maker and are required on new cars sold in the U.S., accident recorders are secondary selling frameworks generally mounted simply behind the windshield or on the back view reflect. Occasion information recorders store a few seconds of vehicle data which is continually being overwritten until there is an airbag alert.

Accident recorders may record minutes or even long stretches of information. Occasion information recorders don’t record video, date and time, or GPS data; while accident recorders regularly record video inside or potentially outside the vehicle while following the time and area of the vehicle.

Accident recorders may likewise screen different parameters, for example, vehicle speed and vehicle increasing speed utilizing their own particular interior sensors, or by tapping in to the car’s ready demonstrative system.

Navigate here to get a TOC of the Report https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=677

Accident recorders are frequently introduced in armada vehicles. They can help ensure an organization in the occasion the organization is sued following an accident including one of their drivers.

There is likewise a developing number of drivers that choose to introduce accident recorders (some of the time alluded to as dash cams) in their own vehicles keeping in mind the end goal to shield themselves from false risk asserts in case of an accident.

Accident Recorders Market: Outlook

A new report available with Fact.MR about the global accident recorders market delivers a comprehensive analysis that can assist industry players engaged in accident recorder manufacturing or are intended to initiate the business. The in-depth analysis includes all important factors that hold significant influence on the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2018 – 2027.

CDC states that every day approximately 9 death and 1000 injuries occur due to crashes in the United States. This statics are solely reported for the cases of distracted driving. Owing to increased incidences of distracted driving across the globe, the automotive industry is actively involved in the installation of safety and precautionary measures in the vehicles.

As accident recorders save accurate information before, during and after the crash, it delivers a significant source of data for regulatory authorities and vehicle owners to precisely determine the cause of any crash. The fleet industry is another important end-user of the accident recorders. In addition, regulation on mandatory installation of accident recorders in race cars and incidences of self-driving car crashes are likely to boost adoption of accident recorders in the future.

Fleet Industry Leads Installation of Accident Recorders

Increased trading activities, e-commerce expansion, and growth of warehousing industry have spurred the growth of fleet industry. Due to this, the fleet management market presents huge opportunities in term of revenue generation in future.

Several companies that are dependent on the fleet industry are facing rising costs of automobile insurance. Further, if a driver is engaged in a crash, stringent legislation and rising awareness of corporate liability can add to company cost. There are several fleet management providers that deliver services to install advanced and affordable accident recorders in fleet vehicles. This enables companies to significantly reduce claim costs of any uneventful crash.

Incidences of Self-Driving Car Crashes to Boost Adoption

Although they represent the epitome of automation in the automotive industry, self-driving cars carry predictable risks of encountering an uneventful crash. For instance, recently an Uber Self-driving car was engaged in a crash which led to death of a pedestrian in Arizona.

A dash cam footage recovered from the accident recorder dash cam installed in the SUV delivered important insights on the car crash incident. Such self-driving car crashes have intensified the regulations regarding autonomous car testing. This has increased concerns among manufacturers of both autonomous and non-autonomous cars and is likely to increased adoption of accident recorders in future.

Click here to Pre Book Report https://www.factmr.com/checkout/677/S

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates