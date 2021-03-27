A virtual private server consists of virtualization software that partitions physical servers into multiple virtual servers. These virtual machines are capable of running independent operating systems. They are widely used for hosting web services.

A VPS service is provided by service providers through an internet hosting software. Moreover, owing to its ability to host an independent operating systems, VPS services enable users to install and execute any software, as these users have superuser-level access to that OS interface. This facility provides end users with substantial control over system configuration and authorizes the user for all administration operations.

A virtual private server (VPS) exists on servers and allows installation of other software that are unsupported or not allowed on shared hosting accounts. Two types of VPS are available in the market, which include managed VPS and unmanaged VPS. Among these, the unmanaged VPS is widely used by users that have command-line interface knowledge and perform system administration tasks at a high level.

Rise in cyber threats & cyber-attacks in data centers across the globe has boosted the demand for VPS, which acts as a key driver of the global virtual private server market. This is attributed to the capability of VPS server that provides sandbox security features. In addition, increase in adoption of cloud computing has proliferated the deployment of VPS severs at a significant rate, owing to its virtualization feature that replicates similarity of security and performance of VPS services.

This factor is expected to augment the growth of the global market during the forecast period. On a contrary, limitations on availability of physical resource and bandwidth is a major restraining factor, which is anticipated to hamper the market growth to a certain extent. However, convergence of technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms with VPS solutions is expected to create significant revenue growth opportunities for players operating in the global market.

The global virtual private server market is segmented into type, operating system, organization size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into managed VPS and unmanaged VPS. By operating system, it is divided into Windows and Linux. As per organization size, it is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is segregated into IT & telecommunication, retail, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report includes the profiles of key players operating in the market analysis. These include Amazon Web Services, Inc., DreamHost, LLC, Endurance International Group, GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC, IBM, InMotion Hosting, Liquid Web, OVH, Rackspace US, Inc., and United Internet AG.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global virtual private server market trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

• Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the virtual private server industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global virtual private server market share from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

• Managed VPS

• Unmanaged VPS

BY OPERATING SYSTEM

• Windows

• Linux

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

• IT & Telecommunication

• Retail

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Others

BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.

• DreamHost, LLC

• Endurance International Group

• GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC

• IBM

• InMotion Hosting

• Liquid Web

• OVH

• Rackspace US, Inc.

• United Internet AG

