(Post-pandemic Era)- Global Exercise Equipment Market 2021: Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, March 2021: The report titled Global Exercise Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to Alexareports archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Exercise Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Exercise Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Exercise Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

List of Top Manufacturers/Key-players of Global Exercise Equipment market growth report (2021- 2026): – Amer Sports Corporation, Brunswick Corporation, Core Health and Fitness, Cybex International Inc, Exigo, Fitness EM, Icon Health & Fitness, Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech, Johnson Health Tech, Kettler (GB) limited, Matrix Fitness, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Paramount Fitness Corporation, Precor incorporated, Technogym, Torque Fitness, True Fitness Technology

The global Exercise Equipment market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2016-2020 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2021 with a CAGR xx% from 2021 to 2026

Exercise Equipment Market Segment by Type covers: Strength Training Equipment, Cardiovascular Training Equipment, Elliptical, Rowing machine, Stationary bike, Treadmills, Other Types

Exercise Equipment Market Segment by Application covers: Hotels, Corporate Offices, Hospitals & Medical Centers, Public Institutions (Schools, Universities, and Others)

Global Exercise Equipment Market by Geography:

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Exercise Equipment market?

What are the key factors driving the global Exercise Equipment market size?

Who are the key manufacturers in Exercise Equipment market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Exercise Equipment market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Exercise Equipment market?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of Exercise Equipment market?

What are the Exercise Equipment market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Exercise Equipment industries?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Exercise Equipment market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Exercise Equipment industries?

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Exercise Equipment Industry

Figure Exercise Equipment Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Exercise Equipment

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Exercise Equipment

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Exercise Equipment

Table Global Exercise Equipment Market 2016-2026, by Application, in USD Million

1.2.3 COVID-19 Impact

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Exercise Equipment Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Strength Training Equipment

Table Major Company List of Strength Training Equipment

3.1.2 Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Table Major Company List of Cardiovascular Training Equipment

3.1.3 Elliptical

Table Major Company List of Elliptical

3.1.4 Rowing machine

Table Major Company List of Rowing machine

3.1.5 Stationary bike

Table Major Company List of Stationary bike

3.1.6 Treadmills

Table Major Company List of Treadmills

3.1.7 Other Types

Table Major Company List of Other Types

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Exercise Equipment Market 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Exercise Equipment Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Exercise Equipment Market 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Exercise Equipment Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Exercise Equipment Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Exercise Equipment Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Amer Sports Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Amer Sports Corporation Profile

Table Amer Sports Corporation Overview List

4.1.2 Amer Sports Corporation Products & Services

4.1.3 Amer Sports Corporation Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Amer Sports Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Brunswick Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Brunswick Corporation Profile

Table Brunswick Corporation Overview List

4.2.2 Brunswick Corporation Products & Services

4.2.3 Brunswick Corporation Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Brunswick Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Core Health and Fitness (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Core Health and Fitness Profile

Table Core Health and Fitness Overview List

4.3.2 Core Health and Fitness Products & Services

4.3.3 Core Health and Fitness Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Core Health and Fitness (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Cybex International Inc (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Cybex International Inc Profile

Table Cybex International Inc Overview List

4.4.2 Cybex International Inc Products & Services

4.4.3 Cybex International Inc Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Cybex International Inc (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Exigo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Exigo Profile

Table Exigo Overview List

4.5.2 Exigo Products & Services

4.5.3 Exigo Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Exigo (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Fitness EM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Fitness EM Profile

Table Fitness EM Overview List

4.6.2 Fitness EM Products & Services

4.6.3 Fitness EM Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Fitness EM (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Icon Health & Fitness (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Icon Health & Fitness Profile

Table Icon Health & Fitness Overview List

4.7.2 Icon Health & Fitness Products & Services

4.7.3 Icon Health & Fitness Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Icon Health & Fitness (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Profile

Table Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Overview List

4.8.2 Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Products & Services

4.8.3 Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Johnson Health Tech (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Johnson Health Tech Profile

Table Johnson Health Tech Overview List

4.9.2 Johnson Health Tech Products & Services

4.9.3 Johnson Health Tech Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Johnson Health Tech (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Kettler (GB) limited (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Kettler (GB) limited Profile

Table Kettler (GB) limited Overview List

4.10.2 Kettler (GB) limited Products & Services

4.10.3 Kettler (GB) limited Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Kettler (GB) limited (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Matrix Fitness (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Matrix Fitness Profile

Table Matrix Fitness Overview List

4.11.2 Matrix Fitness Products & Services

4.11.3 Matrix Fitness Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Matrix Fitness (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Nautilus (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Nautilus Profile

Table Nautilus Overview List

4.12.2 Nautilus Products & Services

4.12.3 Nautilus Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Nautilus (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Octane Fitness (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Octane Fitness Profile

Table Octane Fitness Overview List

4.13.2 Octane Fitness Products & Services

4.13.3 Octane Fitness Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Octane Fitness (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Paramount Fitness Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Paramount Fitness Corporation Profile

Table Paramount Fitness Corporation Overview List

4.14.2 Paramount Fitness Corporation Products & Services

4.14.3 Paramount Fitness Corporation Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Paramount Fitness Corporation (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Precor incorporated, Technogym (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Precor incorporated, Technogym Profile

Table Precor incorporated, Technogym Overview List

4.15.2 Precor incorporated, Technogym Products & Services

4.15.3 Precor incorporated, Technogym Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Precor incorporated, Technogym (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Torque Fitness (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Torque Fitness Profile

Table Torque Fitness Overview List

4.16.2 Torque Fitness Products & Services

4.16.3 Torque Fitness Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Torque Fitness (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 True Fitness Technology (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 True Fitness Technology Profile

Table True Fitness Technology Overview List

4.17.2 True Fitness Technology Products & Services

4.17.3 True Fitness Technology Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of True Fitness Technology (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Exercise Equipment Sales Revenue 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Exercise Equipment Sales Revenue Share 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Exercise Equipment Sales Revenue Share in 2020, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Exercise Equipment Sales Volume 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Exercise Equipment Sales Volume Share 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Exercise Equipment Sales Volume Share in 2020, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Exercise Equipment Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Europe Exercise Equipment Market Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Exercise Equipment MMarket Concentration, in 2020

Figure South America Exercise Equipment Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Exercise Equipment Market Concentration, in 2020

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Hotels

Figure Exercise Equipment Demand in Hotels, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Exercise Equipment Demand in Hotels, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Corporate Offices

Figure Exercise Equipment Demand in Corporate Offices, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Exercise Equipment Demand in Corporate Offices, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Hospitals & Medical Centers

Figure Exercise Equipment Demand in Hospitals & Medical Centers, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Exercise Equipment Demand in Hospitals & Medical Centers, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Public Institutions (Schools, Universities, and Others)

Figure Exercise Equipment Demand in Public Institutions (Schools, Universities, and Others), 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Exercise Equipment Demand in Public Institutions (Schools, Universities, and Others), 2016-2020, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Exercise Equipment Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Exercise Equipment Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Exercise Equipment Market Share in 2026, by Application, in USD Million

Table Exercise Equipment Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume

Table Exercise Equipment Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume

Table Exercise Equipment Market Share in 2026, by Application, in Volume

6.4 Impact of the COVID-19 on the Demand

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Exercise Equipment Production 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Exercise Equipment Production 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Exercise Equipment Market 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Exercise Equipment Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Exercise Equipment Market 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Exercise Equipment Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Exercise Equipment Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure North America Exercise Equipment Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Exercise Equipment Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Exercise Equipment Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Exercise Equipment Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Europe Exercise Equipment Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Exercise Equipment Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Exercise Equipment Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Exercise Equipment Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Exercise Equipment Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Exercise Equipment Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Exercise Equipment Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Exercise Equipment Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure South America Exercise Equipment Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Exercise Equipment Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Exercise Equipment Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Exercise Equipment Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Exercise Equipment Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Exercise Equipment Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Exercise Equipment Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Exercise Equipment Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in USD Million

Table Exercise Equipment Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

