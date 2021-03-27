LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Laboratory Information System (LIS) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Laboratory Information System (LIS) market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Laboratory Information System (LIS) market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Laboratory Information System (LIS) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

CompuGroup Medical, McKesson Corporation, Sunquest Information Systems, Siemens Healthineers, Agfa HealthCare, SCC Soft Computer, Sysmex Corporation, A&T Corporation, Orchard Software, Neusoft, Epic Systems, Dedalus, Psyche Systems, GeniPulse Technologies Market Segment by Product Type: On-premises LIS

Cloud-Based LIS

The segment of cloud-based holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 63%. Market Segment by Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Independent Laboratories

Others

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report Laboratory Information System (LIS) market https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1709924/global-laboratory-information-system-lis-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1709924/global-laboratory-information-system-lis-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Laboratory Information System (LIS) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Laboratory Information System (LIS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Laboratory Information System (LIS) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Laboratory Information System (LIS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Laboratory Information System (LIS) market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Laboratory Information System (LIS)

1.1 Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Overview

1.1.1 Laboratory Information System (LIS) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 On-premises LIS

2.5 Cloud-Based LIS 3 Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Hospitals

3.5 Clinics

3.6 Independent Laboratories

3.7 Other 4 Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Laboratory Information System (LIS) as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Laboratory Information System (LIS) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Laboratory Information System (LIS) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 CompuGroup Medical

5.1.1 CompuGroup Medical Profile

5.1.2 CompuGroup Medical Main Business

5.1.3 CompuGroup Medical Laboratory Information System (LIS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 CompuGroup Medical Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 CompuGroup Medical Recent Developments

5.2 McKesson Corporation

5.2.1 McKesson Corporation Profile

5.2.2 McKesson Corporation Main Business

5.2.3 McKesson Corporation Laboratory Information System (LIS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 McKesson Corporation Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 McKesson Corporation Recent Developments

5.3 Sunquest Information Systems

5.5.1 Sunquest Information Systems Profile

5.3.2 Sunquest Information Systems Main Business

5.3.3 Sunquest Information Systems Laboratory Information System (LIS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Sunquest Information Systems Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Developments

5.4 Siemens Healthineers

5.4.1 Siemens Healthineers Profile

5.4.2 Siemens Healthineers Main Business

5.4.3 Siemens Healthineers Laboratory Information System (LIS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Siemens Healthineers Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Developments

5.5 Agfa HealthCare

5.5.1 Agfa HealthCare Profile

5.5.2 Agfa HealthCare Main Business

5.5.3 Agfa HealthCare Laboratory Information System (LIS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Agfa HealthCare Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Agfa HealthCare Recent Developments

5.6 SCC Soft Computer

5.6.1 SCC Soft Computer Profile

5.6.2 SCC Soft Computer Main Business

5.6.3 SCC Soft Computer Laboratory Information System (LIS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 SCC Soft Computer Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 SCC Soft Computer Recent Developments

5.7 Sysmex Corporation

5.7.1 Sysmex Corporation Profile

5.7.2 Sysmex Corporation Main Business

5.7.3 Sysmex Corporation Laboratory Information System (LIS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Sysmex Corporation Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Sysmex Corporation Recent Developments

5.8 A&T Corporation

5.8.1 A&T Corporation Profile

5.8.2 A&T Corporation Main Business

5.8.3 A&T Corporation Laboratory Information System (LIS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 A&T Corporation Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 A&T Corporation Recent Developments

5.9 Orchard Software

5.9.1 Orchard Software Profile

5.9.2 Orchard Software Main Business

5.9.3 Orchard Software Laboratory Information System (LIS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Orchard Software Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Orchard Software Recent Developments

5.10 Neusoft

5.10.1 Neusoft Profile

5.10.2 Neusoft Main Business

5.10.3 Neusoft Laboratory Information System (LIS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Neusoft Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Neusoft Recent Developments

5.11 Epic Systems

5.11.1 Epic Systems Profile

5.11.2 Epic Systems Main Business

5.11.3 Epic Systems Laboratory Information System (LIS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Epic Systems Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Epic Systems Recent Developments

5.12 Dedalus

5.12.1 Dedalus Profile

5.12.2 Dedalus Main Business

5.12.3 Dedalus Laboratory Information System (LIS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Dedalus Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Dedalus Recent Developments

5.13 Psyche Systems

5.13.1 Psyche Systems Profile

5.13.2 Psyche Systems Main Business

5.13.3 Psyche Systems Laboratory Information System (LIS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Psyche Systems Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Psyche Systems Recent Developments

5.14 GeniPulse Technologies

5.14.1 GeniPulse Technologies Profile

5.14.2 GeniPulse Technologies Main Business

5.14.3 GeniPulse Technologies Laboratory Information System (LIS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 GeniPulse Technologies Laboratory Information System (LIS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 GeniPulse Technologies Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.