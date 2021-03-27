LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global IT Training Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global IT Training market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global IT Training market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global IT Training market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global IT Training market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

CGS, Firebrand, Global Knowledge, New Horizon, Tech Data, Corpex, Dell EMC, ExecuTrain, Fast Lane, GP Strategies, Progility (ILX Group), Infosec Institute, ITpreneurs, Koenig Solutions, Learning Tree International, NetCom Learning, NIIT, Onlc Training Centers, QA, SkillSoft, TTA, LearnQuest, Tedu, Itcast Market Segment by Product Type: Infrastructure

Development

Data and AI

Security

Other Market Segment by Application:

Individuals

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Government

Military and Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global IT Training market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the IT Training market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global IT Training market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global IT Training market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global IT Training market

TOC

1 Market Overview of IT Training

1.1 IT Training Market Overview

1.1.1 IT Training Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global IT Training Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global IT Training Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global IT Training Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global IT Training Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, IT Training Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America IT Training Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe IT Training Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific IT Training Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America IT Training Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa IT Training Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 IT Training Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global IT Training Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global IT Training Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global IT Training Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Infrastructure

2.5 Development

2.6 Data and AI

2.7 Security

2.8 Others 3 IT Training Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global IT Training Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global IT Training Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global IT Training Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Individuals

3.5 SMEs

3.6 Large Enterprises

3.7 Government

3.8 Military and Others 4 Global IT Training Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global IT Training Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in IT Training as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into IT Training Market

4.4 Global Top Players IT Training Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players IT Training Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 IT Training Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 CGS

5.1.1 CGS Profile

5.1.2 CGS Main Business

5.1.3 CGS IT Training Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 CGS IT Training Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 CGS Recent Developments

5.2 Firebrand

5.2.1 Firebrand Profile

5.2.2 Firebrand Main Business

5.2.3 Firebrand IT Training Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Firebrand IT Training Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Firebrand Recent Developments

5.3 Global Knowledge

5.5.1 Global Knowledge Profile

5.3.2 Global Knowledge Main Business

5.3.3 Global Knowledge IT Training Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Global Knowledge IT Training Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 New Horizon Recent Developments

5.4 New Horizon

5.4.1 New Horizon Profile

5.4.2 New Horizon Main Business

5.4.3 New Horizon IT Training Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 New Horizon IT Training Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 New Horizon Recent Developments

5.5 Tech Data

5.5.1 Tech Data Profile

5.5.2 Tech Data Main Business

5.5.3 Tech Data IT Training Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Tech Data IT Training Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Tech Data Recent Developments

5.6 Corpex

5.6.1 Corpex Profile

5.6.2 Corpex Main Business

5.6.3 Corpex IT Training Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Corpex IT Training Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Corpex Recent Developments

5.7 Dell EMC

5.7.1 Dell EMC Profile

5.7.2 Dell EMC Main Business

5.7.3 Dell EMC IT Training Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Dell EMC IT Training Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Dell EMC Recent Developments

5.8 ExecuTrain

5.8.1 ExecuTrain Profile

5.8.2 ExecuTrain Main Business

5.8.3 ExecuTrain IT Training Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 ExecuTrain IT Training Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 ExecuTrain Recent Developments

5.9 Fast Lane

5.9.1 Fast Lane Profile

5.9.2 Fast Lane Main Business

5.9.3 Fast Lane IT Training Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Fast Lane IT Training Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Fast Lane Recent Developments

5.10 GP Strategies

5.10.1 GP Strategies Profile

5.10.2 GP Strategies Main Business

5.10.3 GP Strategies IT Training Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 GP Strategies IT Training Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 GP Strategies Recent Developments

5.11 Progility (ILX Group)

5.11.1 Progility (ILX Group) Profile

5.11.2 Progility (ILX Group) Main Business

5.11.3 Progility (ILX Group) IT Training Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Progility (ILX Group) IT Training Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Progility (ILX Group) Recent Developments

5.12 Infosec Institute

5.12.1 Infosec Institute Profile

5.12.2 Infosec Institute Main Business

5.12.3 Infosec Institute IT Training Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Infosec Institute IT Training Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Infosec Institute Recent Developments

5.13 ITpreneurs

5.13.1 ITpreneurs Profile

5.13.2 ITpreneurs Main Business

5.13.3 ITpreneurs IT Training Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 ITpreneurs IT Training Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 ITpreneurs Recent Developments

5.14 Koenig Solutions

5.14.1 Koenig Solutions Profile

5.14.2 Koenig Solutions Main Business

5.14.3 Koenig Solutions IT Training Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Koenig Solutions IT Training Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Koenig Solutions Recent Developments

5.15 Learning Tree International

5.15.1 Learning Tree International Profile

5.15.2 Learning Tree International Main Business

5.15.3 Learning Tree International IT Training Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Learning Tree International IT Training Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Learning Tree International Recent Developments

5.16 NetCom Learning

5.16.1 NetCom Learning Profile

5.16.2 NetCom Learning Main Business

5.16.3 NetCom Learning IT Training Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 NetCom Learning IT Training Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.16.5 NetCom Learning Recent Developments

5.17 NIIT

5.17.1 NIIT Profile

5.17.2 NIIT Main Business

5.17.3 NIIT IT Training Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 NIIT IT Training Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 NIIT Recent Developments

5.18 Onlc Training Centers

5.18.1 Onlc Training Centers Profile

5.18.2 Onlc Training Centers Main Business

5.18.3 Onlc Training Centers IT Training Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Onlc Training Centers IT Training Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Onlc Training Centers Recent Developments

5.19 QA

5.19.1 QA Profile

5.19.2 QA Main Business

5.19.3 QA IT Training Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 QA IT Training Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.19.5 QA Recent Developments

5.20 SkillSoft

5.20.1 SkillSoft Profile

5.20.2 SkillSoft Main Business

5.20.3 SkillSoft IT Training Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 SkillSoft IT Training Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.20.5 SkillSoft Recent Developments

5.21 TTA

5.21.1 TTA Profile

5.21.2 TTA Main Business

5.21.3 TTA IT Training Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 TTA IT Training Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.21.5 TTA Recent Developments

5.22 LearnQuest

5.22.1 LearnQuest Profile

5.22.2 LearnQuest Main Business

5.22.3 LearnQuest IT Training Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 LearnQuest IT Training Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.22.5 LearnQuest Recent Developments

5.23 Tedu

5.23.1 Tedu Profile

5.23.2 Tedu Main Business

5.23.3 Tedu IT Training Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Tedu IT Training Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.23.5 Tedu Recent Developments

5.24 Itcast

5.24.1 Itcast Profile

5.24.2 Itcast Main Business

5.24.3 Itcast IT Training Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Itcast IT Training Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.24.5 Itcast Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America IT Training Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe IT Training Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific IT Training Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America IT Training Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa IT Training Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 IT Training Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

