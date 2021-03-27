LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

ServiceNow, Atlassian, Ivanti (HEAT Software), IBM, Broadcom, BMC Software, ASG Software, Axios Systems, SAP, Cherwell Software, Micro Focus (Formerly HPE), Freshworks, Ultimo, Epicor, TOPdesk, Samanage, Agiloft Service, Symantec, SysAid, SolarWinds, Autotask Market Segment by Product Type: Cloud-based

On-Premises Market Segment by Application:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market

TOC

1 Market Overview of IT Service Management (ITSM) Software

1.1 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Overview

1.1.1 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Cloud-based

2.5 On-Premises 3 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 SMEs

3.5 Large Enterprises 4 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Software as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market

4.4 Global Top Players IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 ServiceNow

5.1.1 ServiceNow Profile

5.1.2 ServiceNow Main Business

5.1.3 ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 ServiceNow Recent Developments

5.2 Atlassian

5.2.1 Atlassian Profile

5.2.2 Atlassian Main Business

5.2.3 Atlassian IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Atlassian IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Atlassian Recent Developments

5.3 Ivanti (HEAT Software)

5.5.1 Ivanti (HEAT Software) Profile

5.3.2 Ivanti (HEAT Software) Main Business

5.3.3 Ivanti (HEAT Software) IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Ivanti (HEAT Software) IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.4 IBM

5.4.1 IBM Profile

5.4.2 IBM Main Business

5.4.3 IBM IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 IBM IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.5 Broadcom

5.5.1 Broadcom Profile

5.5.2 Broadcom Main Business

5.5.3 Broadcom IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Broadcom IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Broadcom Recent Developments

5.6 BMC Software

5.6.1 BMC Software Profile

5.6.2 BMC Software Main Business

5.6.3 BMC Software IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 BMC Software IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 BMC Software Recent Developments

5.7 ASG Software

5.7.1 ASG Software Profile

5.7.2 ASG Software Main Business

5.7.3 ASG Software IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 ASG Software IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 ASG Software Recent Developments

5.8 Axios Systems

5.8.1 Axios Systems Profile

5.8.2 Axios Systems Main Business

5.8.3 Axios Systems IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Axios Systems IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Axios Systems Recent Developments

5.9 SAP

5.9.1 SAP Profile

5.9.2 SAP Main Business

5.9.3 SAP IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 SAP IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 SAP Recent Developments

5.10 Cherwell Software

5.10.1 Cherwell Software Profile

5.10.2 Cherwell Software Main Business

5.10.3 Cherwell Software IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Cherwell Software IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Cherwell Software Recent Developments

5.11 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE)

5.11.1 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE) Profile

5.11.2 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE) Main Business

5.11.3 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE) IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE) IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE) Recent Developments

5.12 Freshworks

5.12.1 Freshworks Profile

5.12.2 Freshworks Main Business

5.12.3 Freshworks IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Freshworks IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Freshworks Recent Developments

5.13 Ultimo

5.13.1 Ultimo Profile

5.13.2 Ultimo Main Business

5.13.3 Ultimo IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Ultimo IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Ultimo Recent Developments

5.14 Epicor

5.14.1 Epicor Profile

5.14.2 Epicor Main Business

5.14.3 Epicor IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Epicor IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Epicor Recent Developments

5.15 TOPdesk

5.15.1 TOPdesk Profile

5.15.2 TOPdesk Main Business

5.15.3 TOPdesk IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 TOPdesk IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 TOPdesk Recent Developments

5.16 Samanage

5.16.1 Samanage Profile

5.16.2 Samanage Main Business

5.16.3 Samanage IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Samanage IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Samanage Recent Developments

5.17 Agiloft Service

5.17.1 Agiloft Service Profile

5.17.2 Agiloft Service Main Business

5.17.3 Agiloft Service IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Agiloft Service IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Agiloft Service Recent Developments

5.18 Symantec

5.18.1 Symantec Profile

5.18.2 Symantec Main Business

5.18.3 Symantec IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Symantec IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Symantec Recent Developments

5.19 SysAid

5.19.1 SysAid Profile

5.19.2 SysAid Main Business

5.19.3 SysAid IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 SysAid IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.19.5 SysAid Recent Developments

5.20 SolarWinds

5.20.1 SolarWinds Profile

5.20.2 SolarWinds Main Business

5.20.3 SolarWinds IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 SolarWinds IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.20.5 SolarWinds Recent Developments

5.21 Autotask

5.21.1 Autotask Profile

5.21.2 Autotask Main Business

5.21.3 Autotask IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Autotask IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.21.5 Autotask Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

