LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

OpenLink, FIS, Sapient, Accenture, Trayport, Allegro, ABB, Triple Point, SAP, Amphora, Eka Software Market Segment by Product Type: Vendor License & Service

SaaS/Hosted Service

The segment of vendor license and service holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 79%. Market Segment by Application:

Power

Natural Gas

Oil & Products

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM)

1.1 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Overview

1.1.1 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Vendor License & Service

2.5 SaaS/Hosted Service 3 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Power

3.5 Natural Gas

3.6 Oil & Products

3.7 Other 4 Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 OpenLink

5.1.1 OpenLink Profile

5.1.2 OpenLink Main Business

5.1.3 OpenLink Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 OpenLink Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 OpenLink Recent Developments

5.2 FIS

5.2.1 FIS Profile

5.2.2 FIS Main Business

5.2.3 FIS Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 FIS Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 FIS Recent Developments

5.3 Sapient

5.5.1 Sapient Profile

5.3.2 Sapient Main Business

5.3.3 Sapient Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Sapient Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Accenture Recent Developments

5.4 Accenture

5.4.1 Accenture Profile

5.4.2 Accenture Main Business

5.4.3 Accenture Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Accenture Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Accenture Recent Developments

5.5 Trayport

5.5.1 Trayport Profile

5.5.2 Trayport Main Business

5.5.3 Trayport Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Trayport Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Trayport Recent Developments

5.6 Allegro

5.6.1 Allegro Profile

5.6.2 Allegro Main Business

5.6.3 Allegro Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Allegro Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Allegro Recent Developments

5.7 ABB

5.7.1 ABB Profile

5.7.2 ABB Main Business

5.7.3 ABB Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 ABB Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 ABB Recent Developments

5.8 Triple Point

5.8.1 Triple Point Profile

5.8.2 Triple Point Main Business

5.8.3 Triple Point Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Triple Point Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Triple Point Recent Developments

5.9 SAP

5.9.1 SAP Profile

5.9.2 SAP Main Business

5.9.3 SAP Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 SAP Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 SAP Recent Developments

5.10 Amphora

5.10.1 Amphora Profile

5.10.2 Amphora Main Business

5.10.3 Amphora Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Amphora Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Amphora Recent Developments

5.11 Eka Software

5.11.1 Eka Software Profile

5.11.2 Eka Software Main Business

5.11.3 Eka Software Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Eka Software Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Eka Software Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

