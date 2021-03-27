LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global eDiscovery Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global eDiscovery market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global eDiscovery market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global eDiscovery market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global eDiscovery market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Symantec Corporation, IBM, Xerox Legal Business Services, Exterro, EMC, Epiq Systems, HPE, Kcura Corporation, Accessdata, FTI Technology, Deloitte, Advanced Discovery, DTI, Consilio, Kroll Ontrack, Zylab, Guidance Software, Integreon, KPMG, FRONTEO, Recommind, Veritas, Navigant, PwC, Ricoh, UnitedLex, LDiscovery, Lighthouse eDiscovery, Thomson Reuters, iCONECT Development Market Segment by Product Type: ECA

Processing

Review

Forensic Data Collection

Legal Hold Management

Other Market Segment by Application:

Attorneys and Legal Supervisors

Government and Regulatory Agencies

Legal and IT Departments of Enterprises

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report eDiscovery market https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1709817/global-ediscovery-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1709817/global-ediscovery-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global eDiscovery market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the eDiscovery market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global eDiscovery market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global eDiscovery market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global eDiscovery market

TOC

1 Market Overview of eDiscovery

1.1 eDiscovery Market Overview

1.1.1 eDiscovery Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global eDiscovery Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global eDiscovery Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global eDiscovery Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global eDiscovery Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, eDiscovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America eDiscovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe eDiscovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific eDiscovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America eDiscovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa eDiscovery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 eDiscovery Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global eDiscovery Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global eDiscovery Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global eDiscovery Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 ECA

2.5 Processing

2.6 Review

2.7 Forensic Data Collection

2.8 Legal Hold Management

2.9 Other 3 eDiscovery Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global eDiscovery Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global eDiscovery Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global eDiscovery Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Attorneys and Legal Supervisors

3.5 Government and Regulatory Agencies

3.6 Legal and IT Departments of Enterprises 4 Global eDiscovery Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global eDiscovery Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in eDiscovery as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into eDiscovery Market

4.4 Global Top Players eDiscovery Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players eDiscovery Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 eDiscovery Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Symantec Corporation

5.1.1 Symantec Corporation Profile

5.1.2 Symantec Corporation Main Business

5.1.3 Symantec Corporation eDiscovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Symantec Corporation eDiscovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Symantec Corporation Recent Developments

5.2 IBM

5.2.1 IBM Profile

5.2.2 IBM Main Business

5.2.3 IBM eDiscovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 IBM eDiscovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.3 Xerox Legal Business Services

5.5.1 Xerox Legal Business Services Profile

5.3.2 Xerox Legal Business Services Main Business

5.3.3 Xerox Legal Business Services eDiscovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Xerox Legal Business Services eDiscovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Exterro Recent Developments

5.4 Exterro

5.4.1 Exterro Profile

5.4.2 Exterro Main Business

5.4.3 Exterro eDiscovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Exterro eDiscovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Exterro Recent Developments

5.5 EMC

5.5.1 EMC Profile

5.5.2 EMC Main Business

5.5.3 EMC eDiscovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 EMC eDiscovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 EMC Recent Developments

5.6 Epiq Systems

5.6.1 Epiq Systems Profile

5.6.2 Epiq Systems Main Business

5.6.3 Epiq Systems eDiscovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Epiq Systems eDiscovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Epiq Systems Recent Developments

5.7 HPE

5.7.1 HPE Profile

5.7.2 HPE Main Business

5.7.3 HPE eDiscovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 HPE eDiscovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 HPE Recent Developments

5.8 Kcura Corporation

5.8.1 Kcura Corporation Profile

5.8.2 Kcura Corporation Main Business

5.8.3 Kcura Corporation eDiscovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Kcura Corporation eDiscovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Kcura Corporation Recent Developments

5.9 Accessdata

5.9.1 Accessdata Profile

5.9.2 Accessdata Main Business

5.9.3 Accessdata eDiscovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Accessdata eDiscovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Accessdata Recent Developments

5.10 FTI Technology

5.10.1 FTI Technology Profile

5.10.2 FTI Technology Main Business

5.10.3 FTI Technology eDiscovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 FTI Technology eDiscovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 FTI Technology Recent Developments

5.11 Deloitte

5.11.1 Deloitte Profile

5.11.2 Deloitte Main Business

5.11.3 Deloitte eDiscovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Deloitte eDiscovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Deloitte Recent Developments

5.12 Advanced Discovery

5.12.1 Advanced Discovery Profile

5.12.2 Advanced Discovery Main Business

5.12.3 Advanced Discovery eDiscovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Advanced Discovery eDiscovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Advanced Discovery Recent Developments

5.13 DTI

5.13.1 DTI Profile

5.13.2 DTI Main Business

5.13.3 DTI eDiscovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 DTI eDiscovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 DTI Recent Developments

5.14 Consilio

5.14.1 Consilio Profile

5.14.2 Consilio Main Business

5.14.3 Consilio eDiscovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Consilio eDiscovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Consilio Recent Developments

5.15 Kroll Ontrack

5.15.1 Kroll Ontrack Profile

5.15.2 Kroll Ontrack Main Business

5.15.3 Kroll Ontrack eDiscovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Kroll Ontrack eDiscovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Kroll Ontrack Recent Developments

5.16 Zylab

5.16.1 Zylab Profile

5.16.2 Zylab Main Business

5.16.3 Zylab eDiscovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Zylab eDiscovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Zylab Recent Developments

5.17 Guidance Software

5.17.1 Guidance Software Profile

5.17.2 Guidance Software Main Business

5.17.3 Guidance Software eDiscovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Guidance Software eDiscovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Guidance Software Recent Developments

5.18 Integreon

5.18.1 Integreon Profile

5.18.2 Integreon Main Business

5.18.3 Integreon eDiscovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Integreon eDiscovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Integreon Recent Developments

5.19 KPMG

5.19.1 KPMG Profile

5.19.2 KPMG Main Business

5.19.3 KPMG eDiscovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 KPMG eDiscovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.19.5 KPMG Recent Developments

5.20 FRONTEO

5.20.1 FRONTEO Profile

5.20.2 FRONTEO Main Business

5.20.3 FRONTEO eDiscovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 FRONTEO eDiscovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.20.5 FRONTEO Recent Developments

5.21 Recommind

5.21.1 Recommind Profile

5.21.2 Recommind Main Business

5.21.3 Recommind eDiscovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Recommind eDiscovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.21.5 Recommind Recent Developments

5.22 Veritas

5.22.1 Veritas Profile

5.22.2 Veritas Main Business

5.22.3 Veritas eDiscovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Veritas eDiscovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.22.5 Veritas Recent Developments

5.23 Navigant

5.23.1 Navigant Profile

5.23.2 Navigant Main Business

5.23.3 Navigant eDiscovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Navigant eDiscovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.23.5 Navigant Recent Developments

5.24 PwC

5.24.1 PwC Profile

5.24.2 PwC Main Business

5.24.3 PwC eDiscovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 PwC eDiscovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.24.5 PwC Recent Developments

5.25 Ricoh

5.25.1 Ricoh Profile

5.25.2 Ricoh Main Business

5.25.3 Ricoh eDiscovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 Ricoh eDiscovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.25.5 Ricoh Recent Developments

5.26 UnitedLex

5.26.1 UnitedLex Profile

5.26.2 UnitedLex Main Business

5.26.3 UnitedLex eDiscovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.26.4 UnitedLex eDiscovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.26.5 UnitedLex Recent Developments

5.27 LDiscovery

5.27.1 LDiscovery Profile

5.27.2 LDiscovery Main Business

5.27.3 LDiscovery eDiscovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.27.4 LDiscovery eDiscovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.27.5 LDiscovery Recent Developments

5.28 Lighthouse eDiscovery

5.28.1 Lighthouse eDiscovery Profile

5.28.2 Lighthouse eDiscovery Main Business

5.28.3 Lighthouse eDiscovery eDiscovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.28.4 Lighthouse eDiscovery eDiscovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.28.5 Lighthouse eDiscovery Recent Developments

5.29 Thomson Reuters

5.29.1 Thomson Reuters Profile

5.29.2 Thomson Reuters Main Business

5.29.3 Thomson Reuters eDiscovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.29.4 Thomson Reuters eDiscovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.29.5 Thomson Reuters Recent Developments

5.30 iCONECT Development

5.30.1 iCONECT Development Profile

5.30.2 iCONECT Development Main Business

5.30.3 iCONECT Development eDiscovery Products, Services and Solutions

5.30.4 iCONECT Development eDiscovery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.30.5 iCONECT Development Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America eDiscovery Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe eDiscovery Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific eDiscovery Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America eDiscovery Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa eDiscovery Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 eDiscovery Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.