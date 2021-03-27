LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Commercial/Corporate Card Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Commercial/Corporate Card market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Commercial/Corporate Card market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Commercial/Corporate Card market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Commercial/Corporate Card market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

American Express, Banco Itau, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of Brazil, Bank of East Asia, Chase Commercial Banking, Diner’s Club, Hang Seng Bank, Hyundai, JP Morgan, MasterCard, SimplyCash Market Segment by Product Type: Open-Loop

Closed Loop Cards Market Segment by Application:

Small Business Credit Cards

Corporate Credit Cards

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Commercial/Corporate Card market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Commercial/Corporate Card market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Commercial/Corporate Card market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Commercial/Corporate Card market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Commercial/Corporate Card market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Commercial/Corporate Card

1.1 Commercial/Corporate Card Market Overview

1.1.1 Commercial/Corporate Card Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Commercial/Corporate Card Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Commercial/Corporate Card Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Commercial/Corporate Card Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Commercial/Corporate Card Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Commercial/Corporate Card Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Commercial/Corporate Card Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Commercial/Corporate Card Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial/Corporate Card Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Commercial/Corporate Card Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Commercial/Corporate Card Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Commercial/Corporate Card Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Commercial/Corporate Card Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Commercial/Corporate Card Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Commercial/Corporate Card Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Open-Loop

2.5 Closed Loop Cards 3 Commercial/Corporate Card Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Commercial/Corporate Card Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Commercial/Corporate Card Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Commercial/Corporate Card Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Small Business Credit Cards

3.5 Corporate Credit Cards 4 Global Commercial/Corporate Card Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Commercial/Corporate Card Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Commercial/Corporate Card as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Commercial/Corporate Card Market

4.4 Global Top Players Commercial/Corporate Card Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Commercial/Corporate Card Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Commercial/Corporate Card Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 American Express

5.1.1 American Express Profile

5.1.2 American Express Main Business

5.1.3 American Express Commercial/Corporate Card Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 American Express Commercial/Corporate Card Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 American Express Recent Developments

5.2 Banco Itau

5.2.1 Banco Itau Profile

5.2.2 Banco Itau Main Business

5.2.3 Banco Itau Commercial/Corporate Card Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Banco Itau Commercial/Corporate Card Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Banco Itau Recent Developments

5.3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch

5.5.1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Profile

5.3.2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Main Business

5.3.3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Commercial/Corporate Card Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Commercial/Corporate Card Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Bank of Brazil Recent Developments

5.4 Bank of Brazil

5.4.1 Bank of Brazil Profile

5.4.2 Bank of Brazil Main Business

5.4.3 Bank of Brazil Commercial/Corporate Card Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Bank of Brazil Commercial/Corporate Card Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Bank of Brazil Recent Developments

5.5 Bank of East Asia

5.5.1 Bank of East Asia Profile

5.5.2 Bank of East Asia Main Business

5.5.3 Bank of East Asia Commercial/Corporate Card Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Bank of East Asia Commercial/Corporate Card Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Bank of East Asia Recent Developments

5.6 Chase Commercial Banking

5.6.1 Chase Commercial Banking Profile

5.6.2 Chase Commercial Banking Main Business

5.6.3 Chase Commercial Banking Commercial/Corporate Card Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Chase Commercial Banking Commercial/Corporate Card Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Chase Commercial Banking Recent Developments

5.7 Diner’s Club

5.7.1 Diner’s Club Profile

5.7.2 Diner’s Club Main Business

5.7.3 Diner’s Club Commercial/Corporate Card Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Diner’s Club Commercial/Corporate Card Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Diner’s Club Recent Developments

5.8 Hang Seng Bank

5.8.1 Hang Seng Bank Profile

5.8.2 Hang Seng Bank Main Business

5.8.3 Hang Seng Bank Commercial/Corporate Card Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Hang Seng Bank Commercial/Corporate Card Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Hang Seng Bank Recent Developments

5.9 Hyundai

5.9.1 Hyundai Profile

5.9.2 Hyundai Main Business

5.9.3 Hyundai Commercial/Corporate Card Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Hyundai Commercial/Corporate Card Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Hyundai Recent Developments

5.10 JP Morgan

5.10.1 JP Morgan Profile

5.10.2 JP Morgan Main Business

5.10.3 JP Morgan Commercial/Corporate Card Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 JP Morgan Commercial/Corporate Card Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 JP Morgan Recent Developments

5.11 MasterCard

5.11.1 MasterCard Profile

5.11.2 MasterCard Main Business

5.11.3 MasterCard Commercial/Corporate Card Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 MasterCard Commercial/Corporate Card Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 MasterCard Recent Developments

5.12 SimplyCash

5.12.1 SimplyCash Profile

5.12.2 SimplyCash Main Business

5.12.3 SimplyCash Commercial/Corporate Card Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 SimplyCash Commercial/Corporate Card Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 SimplyCash Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Commercial/Corporate Card Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Commercial/Corporate Card Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial/Corporate Card Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Commercial/Corporate Card Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Commercial/Corporate Card Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Commercial/Corporate Card Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

