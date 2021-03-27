LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Arada Systems, Autotalks Ltd., Cohda Wireless, Delphi Automotive, Denso, eTrans Systems, Kapsch TrafficCom, Qualcomm, Savari Inc Market Segment by Product Type: Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication) Market Segment by Application:

Road safety service

Automatic parking system

Emergency vehicles

Auto car service

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications

1.1 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Overview

1.1.1 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication)

2.5 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication)

2.6 Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication) 3 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Road safety service

3.5 Automatic parking system

3.6 Emergency vehicles

3.7 Auto car service 4 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market

4.4 Global Top Players Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Arada Systems

5.1.1 Arada Systems Profile

5.1.2 Arada Systems Main Business

5.1.3 Arada Systems Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Arada Systems Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Arada Systems Recent Developments

5.2 Autotalks Ltd.

5.2.1 Autotalks Ltd. Profile

5.2.2 Autotalks Ltd. Main Business

5.2.3 Autotalks Ltd. Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Autotalks Ltd. Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Autotalks Ltd. Recent Developments

5.3 Cohda Wireless

5.5.1 Cohda Wireless Profile

5.3.2 Cohda Wireless Main Business

5.3.3 Cohda Wireless Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Cohda Wireless Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Delphi Automotive Recent Developments

5.4 Delphi Automotive

5.4.1 Delphi Automotive Profile

5.4.2 Delphi Automotive Main Business

5.4.3 Delphi Automotive Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Delphi Automotive Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Delphi Automotive Recent Developments

5.5 Denso

5.5.1 Denso Profile

5.5.2 Denso Main Business

5.5.3 Denso Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Denso Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Denso Recent Developments

5.6 eTrans Systems

5.6.1 eTrans Systems Profile

5.6.2 eTrans Systems Main Business

5.6.3 eTrans Systems Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 eTrans Systems Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 eTrans Systems Recent Developments

5.7 Kapsch TrafficCom

5.7.1 Kapsch TrafficCom Profile

5.7.2 Kapsch TrafficCom Main Business

5.7.3 Kapsch TrafficCom Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Kapsch TrafficCom Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Kapsch TrafficCom Recent Developments

5.8 Qualcomm

5.8.1 Qualcomm Profile

5.8.2 Qualcomm Main Business

5.8.3 Qualcomm Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Qualcomm Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Qualcomm Recent Developments

5.9 Savari Inc

5.9.1 Savari Inc Profile

5.9.2 Savari Inc Main Business

5.9.3 Savari Inc Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Savari Inc Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Savari Inc Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

