Automotive Seat Belt Sensor Market: Global Small Medium Enterprise Insurance Industry Forecast 2025

Mar 27, 2021

Seat belt sensor is a component of seat belt reminder system. Automotive seat belt sensor detects inhabitants in the passenger seat and the rear seat. Seat belt reminder system uses the information given by seat belt sensor to trigger a warning light or an audible signal.

Demand Scenario

The global automotive seat belt sensor market is forecasted to reach 20.39 billion USD by 2025 from 13.41 billion USD in 2018 with a CAGR of 6.17% during the forecasted period

Growth by Region

Growing purchasing capabilities of cars with advance safety features is driving the growth of the market in Asia – Pacific region.  In Europe and North America, significant opportunities are created for automotive seat belt sensors as a part of advanced driver-assistance systems.

Drivers vs constraints

Increase in the demand for occupant safety across the automobile industry is a major growth driver for automotive seat belt sensor market. Increasing customer awareness on the automotive safety is also a key factor for the growth of the market. In spite of the growth drivers, the cost pressure of equipment manufacturers because of the addition of sensors in seat belts hinder the market growth.

Industry Structure and Updates

Olea Sensor Network has released a seat belt vital sign monitor for automotive safety that works with next-generation Internet-of-things. IR sensors are also used for seatbelt warning indicator

