“Major factor driving the growth of automatic gate and door opening system market is the increasing need for automation in the residential and industrial sectors. Majorly, these systems are implemented where the frequency of closing and opening of a door is higher. A door that is automatically operated using various sensors, such as infrared sensors, photoelectric sensors, and others is called as automatic door. The automatic door has an application at various places such as residential and commercial spaces, hospitals, and others. The factors such as energy saving, ease of operation, maintaining security, fast and accurate, cable free, and others fuel the demand.

On the basis of access control system, the global Automatic Gate Opening System market is segmented into keypad system, voice recognition, iris scan system, remote control, face identification and telephone access, among others. On the basis of source of power, the global Automatic Gate Opening System market is segmented into primary and secondary sources. On the basis of end user, global Automatic Gate Opening System market is segmented into residential, industries, military, retailers and transportation hubs, among others.

Automatic gate and door opening system is basically implemented to reduce human effort. These systems comprises of proximity sensors which can sense the nearby objects and open the gate or door so that no human is required to do that job.The global automatic gate and door opening system market is expected to grow at approx. USD 18 Billion by 2027, at 7% of CAGR between 2017 and 2027

Growing industrialization in emerging countries, such as China, Brazil and South Africa, is expected to fuel demand for automatic gates globally for safety and security related concerns during the forecast period. Government support coupled with increasing outsourcing of manufacturing endeavours from developed nations has propelled industrialization in these emerging economies.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, it is divided into the sliding door, swing door, revolving door, folding door, and others (access gates). Based on application, it is bifurcated into institutional and commercial and residential. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major companies that are playing vital role in this market are The Chamberlain Group Inc., Nice S.p.A., CAME BPT UK, TiSO Company, Macs Automated Bollard Systems Ltd, PILOMAT s.r.l., Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd, RIB srl, FAAC Group, CASIT s.n.c. di C.C.Ramella & C, Ditec Entrematic and Zhejiang Xianfeng Machinery Co., Ltd., among others”