LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

NVIDIA, Intel, IBM, Google, Microsoft, AWS, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Medtronic Market Segment by Product Type: Hardware

Software

Services Market Segment by Application:

Auxiliary Diagnosis

Drug Discovery

Health Management

Hospital Management

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical

1.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market Overview

1.1.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Hardware

2.5 Software

2.6 Services 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Auxiliary Diagnosis

3.5 Drug Discovery

3.6 Health Management

3.7 Hospital Management

3.8 Others 4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market

4.4 Global Top Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 NVIDIA

5.1.1 NVIDIA Profile

5.1.2 NVIDIA Main Business

5.1.3 NVIDIA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 NVIDIA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 NVIDIA Recent Developments

5.2 Intel

5.2.1 Intel Profile

5.2.2 Intel Main Business

5.2.3 Intel Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Intel Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Intel Recent Developments

5.3 IBM

5.5.1 IBM Profile

5.3.2 IBM Main Business

5.3.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 IBM Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Google Recent Developments

5.4 Google

5.4.1 Google Profile

5.4.2 Google Main Business

5.4.3 Google Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Google Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Google Recent Developments

5.5 Microsoft

5.5.1 Microsoft Profile

5.5.2 Microsoft Main Business

5.5.3 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Microsoft Recent Developments

5.6 AWS

5.6.1 AWS Profile

5.6.2 AWS Main Business

5.6.3 AWS Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 AWS Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 AWS Recent Developments

5.7 GE Healthcare

5.7.1 GE Healthcare Profile

5.7.2 GE Healthcare Main Business

5.7.3 GE Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 GE Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 GE Healthcare Recent Developments

5.8 Siemens Healthineers

5.8.1 Siemens Healthineers Profile

5.8.2 Siemens Healthineers Main Business

5.8.3 Siemens Healthineers Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Siemens Healthineers Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Developments

5.9 Medtronic

5.9.1 Medtronic Profile

5.9.2 Medtronic Main Business

5.9.3 Medtronic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Medtronic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Medtronic Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

