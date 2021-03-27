LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP, Agribotix, The Climate Corporation, Taranis, aWhere, Precision Hawk, Granular, Prospera Technologies, DTN, Resson, Vision Robotics, Harvest Croo Robotics, CropX, John Deere, Gamaya, Cainthus Market Segment by Product Type: Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Predictive Analytics Market Segment by Application:

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Drone Analytics

Agriculture Robots

Others

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1710046/global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-agriculture-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1710046/global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-agriculture-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture

1.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Overview

1.1.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Machine Learning

2.5 Computer Vision

2.6 Predictive Analytics 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Precision Farming

3.5 Livestock Monitoring

3.6 Drone Analytics

3.7 Agriculture Robots

3.8 Others 4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market

4.4 Global Top Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 IBM

5.1.1 IBM Profile

5.1.2 IBM Main Business

5.1.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 IBM Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.2 Intel

5.2.1 Intel Profile

5.2.2 Intel Main Business

5.2.3 Intel Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Intel Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Intel Recent Developments

5.3 Microsoft

5.5.1 Microsoft Profile

5.3.2 Microsoft Main Business

5.3.3 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 SAP Recent Developments

5.4 SAP

5.4.1 SAP Profile

5.4.2 SAP Main Business

5.4.3 SAP Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 SAP Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 SAP Recent Developments

5.5 Agribotix

5.5.1 Agribotix Profile

5.5.2 Agribotix Main Business

5.5.3 Agribotix Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Agribotix Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Agribotix Recent Developments

5.6 The Climate Corporation

5.6.1 The Climate Corporation Profile

5.6.2 The Climate Corporation Main Business

5.6.3 The Climate Corporation Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 The Climate Corporation Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 The Climate Corporation Recent Developments

5.7 Taranis

5.7.1 Taranis Profile

5.7.2 Taranis Main Business

5.7.3 Taranis Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Taranis Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Taranis Recent Developments

5.8 aWhere

5.8.1 aWhere Profile

5.8.2 aWhere Main Business

5.8.3 aWhere Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 aWhere Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 aWhere Recent Developments

5.9 Precision Hawk

5.9.1 Precision Hawk Profile

5.9.2 Precision Hawk Main Business

5.9.3 Precision Hawk Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Precision Hawk Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Precision Hawk Recent Developments

5.10 Granular

5.10.1 Granular Profile

5.10.2 Granular Main Business

5.10.3 Granular Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Granular Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Granular Recent Developments

5.11 Prospera Technologies

5.11.1 Prospera Technologies Profile

5.11.2 Prospera Technologies Main Business

5.11.3 Prospera Technologies Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Prospera Technologies Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Prospera Technologies Recent Developments

5.12 DTN

5.12.1 DTN Profile

5.12.2 DTN Main Business

5.12.3 DTN Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 DTN Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 DTN Recent Developments

5.13 Resson

5.13.1 Resson Profile

5.13.2 Resson Main Business

5.13.3 Resson Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Resson Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Resson Recent Developments

5.14 Vision Robotics

5.14.1 Vision Robotics Profile

5.14.2 Vision Robotics Main Business

5.14.3 Vision Robotics Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Vision Robotics Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Vision Robotics Recent Developments

5.15 Harvest Croo Robotics

5.15.1 Harvest Croo Robotics Profile

5.15.2 Harvest Croo Robotics Main Business

5.15.3 Harvest Croo Robotics Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Harvest Croo Robotics Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Harvest Croo Robotics Recent Developments

5.16 CropX

5.16.1 CropX Profile

5.16.2 CropX Main Business

5.16.3 CropX Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 CropX Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.16.5 CropX Recent Developments

5.17 John Deere

5.17.1 John Deere Profile

5.17.2 John Deere Main Business

5.17.3 John Deere Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 John Deere Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 John Deere Recent Developments

5.18 Gamaya

5.18.1 Gamaya Profile

5.18.2 Gamaya Main Business

5.18.3 Gamaya Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Gamaya Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Gamaya Recent Developments

5.19 Cainthus

5.19.1 Cainthus Profile

5.19.2 Cainthus Main Business

5.19.3 Cainthus Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Cainthus Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.19.5 Cainthus Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.