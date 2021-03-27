LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Academic E-Learning Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Academic E-Learning market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Academic E-Learning market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Academic E-Learning market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Academic E-Learning market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Berlitz, Blackboard, D2L, Instructure, GP Strategies, 2U Inc, Wiley (Knewton), SAI Global, Cornerstone, Udemy, LearnWorlds, Teachabl Market Segment by Product Type: Online

Blended Market Segment by Application:

K-12

Higher Education

Vocational

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Academic E-Learning market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Academic E-Learning market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Academic E-Learning market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Academic E-Learning market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Academic E-Learning market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Academic E-Learning

1.1 Academic E-Learning Market Overview

1.1.1 Academic E-Learning Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Academic E-Learning Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Academic E-Learning Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Academic E-Learning Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Academic E-Learning Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Academic E-Learning Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Academic E-Learning Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Academic E-Learning Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Academic E-Learning Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Academic E-Learning Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Academic E-Learning Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Academic E-Learning Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Academic E-Learning Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Academic E-Learning Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Academic E-Learning Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Online

2.5 Blended 3 Academic E-Learning Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Academic E-Learning Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Academic E-Learning Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Academic E-Learning Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 K-12

3.5 Higher Education

3.6 Vocational 4 Global Academic E-Learning Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Academic E-Learning Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Academic E-Learning as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Academic E-Learning Market

4.4 Global Top Players Academic E-Learning Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Academic E-Learning Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Academic E-Learning Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Berlitz

5.1.1 Berlitz Profile

5.1.2 Berlitz Main Business

5.1.3 Berlitz Academic E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Berlitz Academic E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Berlitz Recent Developments

5.2 Blackboard

5.2.1 Blackboard Profile

5.2.2 Blackboard Main Business

5.2.3 Blackboard Academic E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Blackboard Academic E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Blackboard Recent Developments

5.3 D2L

5.5.1 D2L Profile

5.3.2 D2L Main Business

5.3.3 D2L Academic E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 D2L Academic E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Instructure Recent Developments

5.4 Instructure

5.4.1 Instructure Profile

5.4.2 Instructure Main Business

5.4.3 Instructure Academic E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Instructure Academic E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Instructure Recent Developments

5.5 GP Strategies

5.5.1 GP Strategies Profile

5.5.2 GP Strategies Main Business

5.5.3 GP Strategies Academic E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 GP Strategies Academic E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 GP Strategies Recent Developments

5.6 2U Inc

5.6.1 2U Inc Profile

5.6.2 2U Inc Main Business

5.6.3 2U Inc Academic E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 2U Inc Academic E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 2U Inc Recent Developments

5.7 Wiley (Knewton)

5.7.1 Wiley (Knewton) Profile

5.7.2 Wiley (Knewton) Main Business

5.7.3 Wiley (Knewton) Academic E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Wiley (Knewton) Academic E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Wiley (Knewton) Recent Developments

5.8 SAI Global

5.8.1 SAI Global Profile

5.8.2 SAI Global Main Business

5.8.3 SAI Global Academic E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 SAI Global Academic E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 SAI Global Recent Developments

5.9 Cornerstone

5.9.1 Cornerstone Profile

5.9.2 Cornerstone Main Business

5.9.3 Cornerstone Academic E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Cornerstone Academic E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Cornerstone Recent Developments

5.10 Udemy

5.10.1 Udemy Profile

5.10.2 Udemy Main Business

5.10.3 Udemy Academic E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Udemy Academic E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Udemy Recent Developments

5.11 LearnWorlds

5.11.1 LearnWorlds Profile

5.11.2 LearnWorlds Main Business

5.11.3 LearnWorlds Academic E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 LearnWorlds Academic E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 LearnWorlds Recent Developments

5.12 Teachabl

5.12.1 Teachabl Profile

5.12.2 Teachabl Main Business

5.12.3 Teachabl Academic E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Teachabl Academic E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Teachabl Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Academic E-Learning Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Academic E-Learning Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Academic E-Learning Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Academic E-Learning Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Academic E-Learning Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Academic E-Learning Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

