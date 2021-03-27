(Post-pandemic Era)- Global Europium Market 2021: Inclusive Insight
Los Angeles, United States, March 2021: The report titled Global Europium Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to Alexareports archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Europium market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Europium market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Europium market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.
List of Top Manufacturers/Key-players of Global Europium market growth report (2021- 2026): – Avalon Rare Metals, Great Western Minerals, Canada Rare Earth, Rare Element Resources, Baotou Steel Rare-Earth, Molycorp, Lynas, Minmetals, Xiamen Tungsten, Indian Rare Earth, Arafura Resources
The global Europium market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2016-2020 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2021 with a CAGR xx% from 2021 to 2026
Europium Market Segment by Type covers: Purity?99%, Purity?99.9%, Purity?99.99%, Others
Europium Market Segment by Application covers: Permanent Magnets, Catalysts, Glass Polishing, Phosphors, Ceramics, Metal Alloy, Glass Additives, Others
Global Europium Market by Geography:
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Key questions answered in the report:
What will the market growth rate of Europium market?
What are the key factors driving the global Europium market size?
Who are the key manufacturers in Europium market space?
What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Europium market?
What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Europium market?
Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of Europium market?
What are the Europium market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Europium industries?
What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Europium market?
What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Europium industries?
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Europium Industry
Figure Europium Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Europium
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Europium
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Europium
Table Global Europium Market 2016-2026, by Application, in USD Million
1.2.3 COVID-19 Impact
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Europium Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Purity?99%
Table Major Company List of Purity?99%
3.1.2 Purity?99.9%
Table Major Company List of Purity?99.9%
3.1.3 Purity?99.99%
Table Major Company List of Purity?99.99%
3.1.4 Others
Table Major Company List of Others
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Europium Market 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Europium Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Europium Market 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Europium Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Europium Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Europium Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Avalon Rare Metals (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Avalon Rare Metals Profile
Table Avalon Rare Metals Overview List
4.1.2 Avalon Rare Metals Products & Services
4.1.3 Avalon Rare Metals Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Avalon Rare Metals (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Great Western Minerals (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Great Western Minerals Profile
Table Great Western Minerals Overview List
4.2.2 Great Western Minerals Products & Services
4.2.3 Great Western Minerals Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Great Western Minerals (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Canada Rare Earth (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Canada Rare Earth Profile
Table Canada Rare Earth Overview List
4.3.2 Canada Rare Earth Products & Services
4.3.3 Canada Rare Earth Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Canada Rare Earth (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Rare Element Resources (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Rare Element Resources Profile
Table Rare Element Resources Overview List
4.4.2 Rare Element Resources Products & Services
4.4.3 Rare Element Resources Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Rare Element Resources (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Baotou Steel Rare-Earth (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Profile
Table Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Overview List
4.5.2 Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Products & Services
4.5.3 Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Baotou Steel Rare-Earth (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Molycorp (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Molycorp Profile
Table Molycorp Overview List
4.6.2 Molycorp Products & Services
4.6.3 Molycorp Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Molycorp (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Lynas (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Lynas Profile
Table Lynas Overview List
4.7.2 Lynas Products & Services
4.7.3 Lynas Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Lynas (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Minmetals (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Minmetals Profile
Table Minmetals Overview List
4.8.2 Minmetals Products & Services
4.8.3 Minmetals Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Minmetals (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Xiamen Tungsten (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Xiamen Tungsten Profile
Table Xiamen Tungsten Overview List
4.9.2 Xiamen Tungsten Products & Services
4.9.3 Xiamen Tungsten Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Xiamen Tungsten (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Indian Rare Earth (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Indian Rare Earth Profile
Table Indian Rare Earth Overview List
4.10.2 Indian Rare Earth Products & Services
4.10.3 Indian Rare Earth Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Indian Rare Earth (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Arafura Resources (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Arafura Resources Profile
Table Arafura Resources Overview List
4.11.2 Arafura Resources Products & Services
4.11.3 Arafura Resources Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Arafura Resources (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Europium Sales Revenue 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Europium Sales Revenue Share 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Europium Sales Revenue Share in 2020, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Europium Sales Volume 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Europium Sales Volume Share 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Europium Sales Volume Share in 2020, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Europium Market Concentration, in 2020
Figure Europe Europium Market Market Concentration, in 2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Europium MMarket Concentration, in 2020
Figure South America Europium Market Concentration, in 2020
Figure Middle East & Africa Europium Market Concentration, in 2020
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Permanent Magnets
Figure Europium Demand in Permanent Magnets, 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Europium Demand in Permanent Magnets, 2016-2020, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Catalysts
Figure Europium Demand in Catalysts, 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Europium Demand in Catalysts, 2016-2020, in Volume
6.1.3 Demand in Glass Polishing
Figure Europium Demand in Glass Polishing, 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Europium Demand in Glass Polishing, 2016-2020, in Volume
6.1.4 Demand in Phosphors
Figure Europium Demand in Phosphors, 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Europium Demand in Phosphors, 2016-2020, in Volume
6.1.5 Demand in Ceramics
Figure Europium Demand in Ceramics, 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Europium Demand in Ceramics, 2016-2020, in Volume
6.1.6 Demand in Metal Alloy
Figure Europium Demand in Metal Alloy, 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Europium Demand in Metal Alloy, 2016-2020, in Volume
6.1.7 Demand in Glass Additives
Figure Europium Demand in Glass Additives, 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Europium Demand in Glass Additives, 2016-2020, in Volume
6.1.8 Demand in Others
Figure Europium Demand in Others, 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Europium Demand in Others, 2016-2020, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Europium Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Europium Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Europium Market Share in 2026, by Application, in USD Million
Table Europium Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume
Table Europium Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume
Table Europium Market Share in 2026, by Application, in Volume
6.4 Impact of the COVID-19 on the Demand
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Europium Production 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million
Table Europium Production 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Europium Market 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Europium Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Europium Market 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Europium Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Europium Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure North America Europium Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Europium Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Europium Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Europium Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Europe Europium Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Europium Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Europium Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Europium Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Europium Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Europium Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Europium Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Europium Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure South America Europium Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Europium Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Europium Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Europium Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Europium Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Europium Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Europium Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Europium Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in USD Million
Table Europium Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
