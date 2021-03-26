The reliable Surgical Visualization Products business report brings into focus studies about market definition, market segmentation, and competitive analysis in the market. This market report describes CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values and its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. With the competitive analysis of the major players in the market, the report lends a hand to businesses in taking better moves for improving their product and sales. By taking into account strategic profiling of key players in the healthcare industry, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and their strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions, the report helps businesses improve their strategies to sell goods and services.

U.S. surgical visualization products market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg., Medtronic, CONMED Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, COOK GROUP, Smith & Nephew Plc, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Zowietek Electronics, Ltd, Cogentix Medical, ACUTRONIC Medical Systems AG, Optomic, Happersberger otopront GmbH, SonoScape Medical Corp, MEDI-CARE SOLUTIONS S.R.L, PENTAX Medical, Johnson & Johnson, MEDI-CARE SOLUTIONS S.R.L, Fujifilm Corporation and Stryker Among Others..

Segmentation: U.S. Surgical Visualization Products Market

The U.S. surgical visualization products market is segmented based on product type, applications and end user.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into light sources, displays and monitors, endoscopic camera, camera heads, video recorders & processor, video converters and accessories. The endoscopic camera segment is further sub-segmented into HD cameras, 3D cameras, 3-Chip cameras and single chip cameras. Light source segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In September 2016, Olympus Corporation declared that big-screen surgery will be available for ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeons with 4K UHD (ultra-high definition). This will help Olympus to provide a range of comprehensive solutions to its.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into ENT endoscopy, laparoscopy, gastroscopy, obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy, arthroscopy, urology endoscopy and others. ENT endoscopy segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In October 2018, Olympus Corporationhas introduced the OER-Mini for ENT endoscopes. The OER-Mini for ENT endoscopes is a table top endoscopic reprocessor which is specifically designed to eliminate the manual steps of reprocessing endoscopes through high level disinfecting in order to improve reprocessing efficiency. It helped Olympus to provide simpler and faster treatment option for patients and have a strong market presence..

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospital, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics and diagnostic imaging centers. Hospitals segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In October 2016, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG launched new endoscopic NIR/ICG fluorescence imaging system to enhance minimally invasive surgery techniques. It will help KARL STORZ to provide surgeons a simpler solution to perform minimally invasive surgery using standard endoscopic visible light as well as an enhanced visual assessment of vessels, blood flow and related tissue perfusion, using near-infrared (NIR) imaging and will help to have a strong market presence.

Opportunity: U.S. Surgical Visualization Products Market

RISING PREFERENCE TOWARDS MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGERIES:

Minimally invasive surgeries refer to the procedures that utilises an endoscope to reach internal organs through very small incisions. Minimally invasive laryngoscopy is done by inserting a thin, flexible tube with a video camera in it, through a small incision or natural cavity. The tube has a channel to use instruments, which the specialist utilizes while seeing the organs on a screen. Surgeon is able to see inside of the patients’ body without even doing the open surgery.

The advanced technology and interventional therapists are evolving and professionals are improving the minimally invasive procedures to treat the common diseases. Minimally or non-invasive surgeries are growing at a faster rate as it causes less pain during the treatment. Hence, these non-invasive procedures act as one of the main drivers for the growth of market.

According to a report published by Science Daily (2015), it was indicated that thousands of post-surgical complications can be prevented by American hospitals resulting in saving of USD 280.0 million and USD 340.0 million annually by the usage of minimally invasive procedures in comparison to open surgery.

According to an article, Minimally Invasive Gynaecologic Surgery in Developing Nations, in 2013, laparoscopy, gynaecologic and the minimally invasive surgeries together in the developing countries was classified by World Bank Economic Classification system with the Gross National Income (GNI) per Capita less than USD 12,745.0.

