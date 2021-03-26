Pre-Impregnated Paper Market- Overview

Pre-impregnated paper is a type of base paper used in the production of finish foil. The pre-impregnated paper featured with consistent quality, good printability and high internal bond level. These are also available in a wide range of colors. The pre-impregnated paper are most suitable for furniture, doors, ceilings and wall-paneling. Some of pre-impregnated papers are environment-friendly papers. They are formaldehyde-free paper and offer flatness properties. Due to its immediate gluability and great printability properties, the pre-impregnated paper has applications, where medium demand for scratch and wear resistance is needed. The materials used in the manufacture of impregnated papers are wood-free cellulose, pigments, resin component additives, and residual moisture. The various types of pre-impregnated papers manufactured for the furniture industry and produced by impregnation with resin on a paper machines. The use of a variety of resin mixes to produce papers with different characteristic.

Pre-Impregnated Paper Market Dynamics

The pre-impregnated paper are predominantly used in the furnishing of doors, wall panels and other. The key market driver for increasing the demand for pre-impregnated papers is the furniture industry. The pre-impregnated papers have its broad application in furniture. The furniture industry has significantly developed and is not limited to chairs and tables, and it has expanded to the home furnishing and decorative interiors. In addition to this, the demand for impregnated paper is also gaining pace which will enhance the sales of the pre impregnated papers, thereby creating growth avenues for pre-impregnated papers market. The decorative paper is the parent market for the pre-impregnated papers. The rise in the use of decorative paper driving the pre-impregnated market. The consumers are more attracted towards the pre-impregnated paper over the paints for the wall panels as it has good internal bonding and different designs and is also cost-efficient.

The only reason that hinders the sales of impregnated papers is their durability, the pre-impregnated papers do not last long, thereby, reducing the sales and market growth of the pre-impregnated papers.

Pre-Impregnated Paper Market- Regional Analysis

In terms of regional demand, the pre-impregnated paper market can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ (Asia Pacific except Japan) and the Middle East and Africa. China is the most prominent region for pre-impregnated paper, followed by the U.S. The number of the consumers in Asia region is more as compared to the other regions. The demand for pre-impregnated papers market is also increasing in Japan. The other regions including the Europe countries including Germany and United Kingdom, Latin America, Middle East and Africa will show significant growth in the market for pre-impregnated papers.

Pre-Impregnated Paper Market- Key Segments

According to the material type, the pre-impregnated papers market are segmented as:

Acrylate Polymer

Urea Melamine-Resin

According to type, the pre-impregnated paper market are segmented as:

LBWP

Post- Impregnated

Pre-Impregnated

According to end user, the pre-impregnated paper market are segmented as:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

According to sales, the pre-impregnated paper market are segmented as:

Furniture and Furnishing stores

Distribution channels

Supplier

Vendors

Pre-Impregnated Paper Market- Key Manufacturers

The market of pre-impregnated papers covered various global players. The key players are Changzhou Kangmei Wood Industry co. ltd; Ahlstarm Munksio, Kammerer, Hangzhou Bazhi decorative papers co. ltd; Aramid HPM Llc, epoxy coatings along with Marston Damsel GMBH and Filament windings.

Pre-Impregnated Paper Market- Competitive Analysis

The market of pre-impregnated paper is covered by different market players. The pre-impregnated papers are only available at some special stores. The competition in market is created by the local vendors and distributors. To survive in the market, the players should avail the product at moderate prices.

