Non-Alcoholic Beer Market: Overview

As per a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 21St September 2018, alcohol is cause of more than 5% diseases globally. Some of the major diseases caused due to alcohol consumption are hypertension and coronary heart diseases. Furthermore, in 2016, alcohol consumption caused more than 3 million deaths of people across the world.

Rising awareness about ill effects of alcoholic beverages is one of the key reasons people are shifting towards non-alcoholic beverages.

Companies operating in alcohol industry have been noticing the shift. And thus, they are inclining towards production of alcohol free beverages. Further, stringent regulations imposed by government bodies pertaining to alcohol consumption age limit are another significant factor entailing manufacturers to launch such beverages. To bring down consumption of alcoholic beverages, government bodies have also increased the tax on alcohol.

Also, consumption of alcoholic beverage by pregnant women would cause fatal damage to the health of both mother and foetus.

To capture market of all age groups, manufacturers are diversifying their product portfolios. As a result, the non-alcoholic beer market is anticipated to exhibit tremendous growth in coming years.

The upcoming report on non-alcoholic beer market provides insights about various factors affecting growth of the market during forecast period (2019-2029). The market intelligence report also provides details about restraining factors that are likely to interfere with growth of non-alcoholic beer market.

Non-Alcoholic Beer Market: Notable Developments

Keith Villa, founder of Ceria Brewing Co., announced launch of non-alcoholic, non-infused craft beer. People, off late, have been demanding non-alcoholic beer without cannabis. Villa considers this as a huge market opportunity.

The non-infused beer will be available at various wine locations.

Some of the key players operating in the global non-alcoholic beer market are-

Behnoush Iran

Drop Brewing Co.

Heineken N.V

Coors Brewing Company

Suntory Beer

Weihenstephan

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA

Bernard Brewery

Moscow Brewing Company

Carlsberg

Krombacher Brauerei

Arpanoosh

Kirin

Erdinger Weibbra

Non-Alcoholic Beer Market: Key Trends

Non-alcoholic beer is widely adopted by players, pregnant women, and geriatric population. This is due to ill-effects of alcohol and health threats posed by alcoholic beverages. As a result, people are shifting towards the consumption of non-alcoholic beer.

In addition, these beverages provide various benefits such as reduced effect of insomnia, healthy enzymes and antioxidants, and negligible side effects post drinking.

Non-Alcoholic Beer Market: Regional Analysis

Europe market held prominent share in the global non-alcoholic beer market in the year 2016. The prominent market share is attributed to availability of wide product portfolio in the region, introduction of new products, and established distribution channel.

The U.K. emerged as prominent market for non-alcoholic beer owing to high adoption rate in the region.

Moving forward, Europe market is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in coming years. One of the major key factors supporting prominence of non-alcoholic beer market in the region is diversification of product portfolio. Companies operating in the market are focussing on sportsmen and athletes, and Islamic population to boost market growth.

Asia Pacific market is expected to scale with lucrative CAGR in the tenure of forecast period. The growth rate is attributed to stringent government regulations on alcohol consumption, changing preference of consumers, and drunken driving rules.

Further, rising awareness towards ill effects of alcohol consumption coupled with adoption of western culture are expected to boost demand for non-alcoholic beer in Asia Pacific.

Regional and international breweries operating in the region are diversifying non-alcoholic product portfolio to tap market potential in the region. For example, in May 2019, AB InBev announced launch of Budweiser and Hoegarden brands in India. The launch will help serve increasing demand for low alcohol beverages in the country.

