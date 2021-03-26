Mouth Guard Market- Overview

Mouth guard like several other sports accessories surfaced as one of the essential product, and witnessed rapid proliferation in preference among contact as well as non-contact sports participants. Made of thermoplastic, mouth guard is used to prevent injury in contact sports, such as but not limited to boxing, mixed martial arts, football, basketball, baseball, hockey. Mouth guard over recent times has also been reported to be a preferred accessory in non-contact sports such as skateboarding, gymnastics, mountain biking. Experiencing northward movement in sales on the backdrop of preference of mouth guards and increased sports participation across the globe – the manufacturers of mouth guard realigned strategies to remain in sync with the increasing global demand.

Over 20 million players across the globe participated in competitive sports involving contact. According to the American Dental Association, sports account for approximately 36% of all unintentional injuries and out of those injuries 10-20% of all injuries are facial injuries. Use of mouth guards have limited the occurrence off such injuries, translating to amplified demand for mouth guard viz.a.viz healthy growth of global mouth guard market.

Furthermore, the trends of games like Asian games, Common Wealth Games, Olympics, Ultimate Fighting championship and many others championships have also attracted the youths to participate, which has aided in the expansion of the mouth guard market in high potential cluster, which prima facie was latent. Recently, UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, announced a new multi-year global licensing agreement with OPRO, the world’s largest manufacturer of mouth guards. SISU introduced the SISU GO as the latest innovation in their line of custom-fit athletic mouth guards. SISU mouth guards are 8 times tougher and 30-50% stronger than conventional mouth guards.

Mouth Guard- Market Dynamics

Growth in global mouth guards market has also been catalyzed by ease of availability of mouth guards across non-conventional sports retail stores. Change in Retail Channels Creating new Growth avenues for mouth guards market. The availability of leading mouth guard’s manufacturers and products at e-commerce website is significant as the situation has enhanced in favor of global brands, as online retails companies offer home delivery of original mouth guards at a discounted price. In the current scenario with the increase number of brand outlets the demands for mouth guards also increased, in the past few years the growth of market for mouth guards was hampered due to lack of brand outlet. Also, the availability of product with the regional suppliers is accomplishing the demand, thereby aiding in the market growth.

The growth of mouth guard market is impeded by the scrum cap, it is a form of headgear used by rugby players to protect the ears in the scrum, in last few years’ head gears are mostly used in contact sports such as boxing, wrestling, martial games. Another factor that is hindering the growth of the mouth guard is the material or difference in construction, which affects the performance of the mouth guard.

Mouth Guard Market- Regional Analysis

The number of participants from USA in boxing games at International events has gradually increased, while in Asia Pacific, countries including China, Japan, Australia, along with India and South Korea have a high number of participants. The growing number of participants in these regions has been leading the market for mouth guards in the forecast period. Increased participants from Latin America and other countries in boxing, martial arts and other contact sports is also increasing the demand for mouth guards.

Mouth Guard Market- Key Segments

Mouth guard market are segmented according to the manufacturing

Stock or Readymade Mouth Guard

Mouth-adapted Mouth Guard

Custom-made Mouth Guard: They are also of three types, Vacuum form, Pressure laminated and Impression less mouth guards.

The mouth guards can also be segmented according to material type such as poly (vinyl acetate-ethylene) copolymer clear thermoplastic; polyurethane; and laminated thermoplastic. On the basis of sales channel the global mouth guard market can also be segmented as online retail stores, conventional stores, Franchised Sports Outlet, Direct to Customer Brand Outlet, and Direct to Customer Online Channel

Mouth Guard Market- Prominent Market Players

SISU, Shock Doctor, Decathlon, OPRO are some of the key players of the mouth guard market. Some other prominent players of the mouth guard market are Venum Predator, vettex, maxxMMA, Armourfit, Fight Dentist, Brain Pad and many others.

Mouth Guard Market- Competitive Analysis

The global market of mouth guard is shatter by the presence of many large and small market players. The competition among the existing market players is very high. Therefore, to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, manufacturers must distinguish their product offering through innovative products. This competitive environment also leads to a cut in the prices of their product to retain their market position, which can also negatively affect the profit margin of the manufacturers.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

