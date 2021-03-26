High-Performance Films : Overview and Dynamics

High-performance films are semi-crystalline & amorphous thin and thick gauge films having good electrical, chemical, mechanical and thermal properties over a wide temperature range and selected as the best choice for industrial and house hold applications.

Based on the film thickness and electromechanical properties these high-performance films are differed.

Modern technology can do the high-performance films into even more thinly with all properties as compared to the conventional process.

High-performance films are available in different size and shapes with easy handling resulting in the global business growth. Adoption is increasing by changing needs.

For instance, trends in the decorative and many other related fields are also changing as the growth factor in the market.

High-performance films having the best future in the Industries like Packaging, construction, food and beverages, due to the increasing of their end products in the market for the suitable application. Rising demand in these industries are subjected towards market growth.

Further, growth is largely underpinned by increasing volumes of Packing, Automobile and Construction, requiring large volumes of high-performance films.

Polyester is the highly used material for the manufacturing of high-performance films and accounted the maximum share in the product type. There are numerous applications for these films across the global industrial clusters. Pharmaceutical industries using these films for the packaging of medicines.

Not only medical packaging, there are various packaging industries used these films for their applications.

High-performance films are increasing by following various trends in the markets introduced by the end-users and for their applications. The improvements like, high surface quality, mechanical rigidity, flexibility and low wall thickness are rapidity increasing by meeting end-user requirements.

Films like Multi-layer, mono-films and fabric composites are increasing in the manufacturing process. Various firms are developing high-performance films by increasing temperature, chemical and dielectric properties for demanding applications

Rising demand for the packaging industry with multiple technical advancements and ever-increasing hygiene consciousness among consumers, adoption of end-using industries increased the demand for these markets.

Global industries utilizing polymers including PFA, FEP, PTFE, ETFE and PI for the manufacturing of High-performance films. For instance, ECTFE film is made from ethylene-chlorotrifluoroethylene resin which offers the best performance of fluoropolymer film over a temperature range up to -200°C.

High-performance films are customized according to the applications. For instance, global firms are introducing films with outstanding heat –rejection, style and UV rejection for the automobiles.

Hybrid-matrix technology is often used for automobile films which reject 63% heat from the harmful sun rays and shields passengers from more than 99% of harmful UV rays. These are some of the technical advancements of the films for automobile applications.

The positive financial outlook of these emerging economies, expansion of Construction, automobile and electronics sectors are positively affecting the high-performance films across the globe.

However, various prices of numerous primary raw materials may hinder the growth of global high-performance films market. The global growth is expected to increase positively by sustaining economic volatility.

COVID-19 Impact on High-Performance Films Market

COVID-19 pandemic has forced countries to impose lockdowns and strict social distancing measures across the globe, flattening the global economic curve. This has disrupted almost every market and high-performance films market has also been affected largely.

COVID-19 pandemic has presented massive disruptions in the demand-supply equilibrium across multiple industries, leading towards economic losses at a global level.

Many companies having continuity plans in their business, but those may not address the fast-spreading and unknown variables of this virus. Financial impacts including liquidity, results of operations and capital resources were critically affected. The global productivity is decreased due to this global recession.

Many firms facing difficulties in the funding and looking towards cost-effective solutions by concerning feature in the market.

End-using industries like the pharmaceutical industry increased their revenues in the lockdown period by following safer & hygiene norms. Medical packaging remained some hope for the High-performance films industry for revenue making in this pandemic.

The plant shutdowns in Europe, Asia and North America in the second quarter of 2020 has reduced the production scale of industries leading to a drop in production of high-performance films. However, uplifting of lockdown has begun in few regions showing a ray of hope for the high-performance films market to bounce back strongly.

Segmentation Analysis of High-Performance Films Market

The global High-Performance films market is bifurcated into five major segments: Product type, Application, End use and Region.

Based on Product Type, High-Performance films market is segmented as follows:

Polyester

Polyimide

Fluoropolymer

Polycarbonate

Polyethylene Naphthalate

Others

Based on Application, High-Performance films market is segmented as follows:

Decorative Films

Safety & Security Film

Barrier Films

Micro-porous Films

Others

Based on End use, High-Performance films market is segmented as follows:

Packaging Food and Beverages Pharmaceuticals Others

Automotive Hydraulic Hoses Gaskets Seals Valves Others

Construction Door protection Window Panels Solar Panels Others

Others

Based on a regional split, High-Performance films market is segmented as follows:

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Others

High-Performance Films Market: Regional Outlook

The market of High-performance films is characterized by the presence of established players. Geographically Asia-pacific (including East Asia and South Asia & Oceania) is looking more attractive because fast rapid increasing of Industrialization which forecasted to increase the demand for High-performance films.

End-using industries are significantly increasing in the un-taped regions and introducing various applications to attract the markets.

Asian countries are dominating the global markets followed by America and Europe. After the Industrialization, global high-performance film markets around the world has increased rapidly by their modern technological innovations after the market researches.

Many regional and global acquisitions and collaborations have been witnessed after the technical improvements in the high- performance films. Some of the regional country markets are highly fragmented due to their competition in regional markets of end users.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the epicenter for high-performance films market while North America and Europe are expected to follow.

Being a moderately consolidated, there are numerous country players splitting the revenue from the regions of the Asia-pacific, North America and Europe. However, these markets will remain hope because of the rapid development of the industries and adoption.

High-Performance films Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players under High-Performance films market are as follows:

Amcor

Berry Global Group

American Durafilm Co

The Dow Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

DuPont

The global High-Performance film market is highly competitive which key players are involved in the research and development joint ventures with leading R&D companies for the quality improvement and end user requirement.

Being a moderately consolidated market, players have dominant presence across regions through streamlined distribution networks.

Common organic growth strategies of improving properties of High-performance films has been witnessed across the regional players. Moreover, acquisitions and establishing long term supply contracts with the industries are providing an upper edge to the market players.

Fact.MR gives an in-depth study on the current market dynamics and like some of the key players operating in the global high-performance film market including Amcor, Berry Global Group, American Durafilm Co, The Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, DuPont, among others.

