Hair color includes various chemical compounds which are mixed together to produce various types of color that can be applied on the hair. Hair colors are of various types such as permanent, semi-permanent, demi-permanent, temporary, bleach highlights. Both chemical and natural hair colors are available in the market, however, the majority of the customers are using natural or organic hair color as they are less damaging to the hair. Meanwhile, chemicals used in hair color can cause various problems such as hair breakage, skin allergy and irritation, skin discoloration, etc.

Due to the various health concerns, people are using natural hair colors instead of chemical hair colors, hence leading market players have also started focusing on producing organic hair colors using different types of herbs. New products in form of kit including all the natural ingredients are also being produced. Hair color producers are also offering other products along with the hair color which helps in maintaining the hair color for a long time such as color-protecting shampoo, conditioners, etc. Production of hair color also differs on the basis of application techniques including off-scalp and on-scalp coloring technique.

According to a study by Fact.MR, the global market for hair color is likely to experience strong growth. The market is projected to bring in US$ 3,117.4 million revenue by 2022 end. One of the latest trends that have gained traction is the demand for organic or natural hair color. Being less harmful as compared to the synthetic colors, manufacturers are also moving towards introducing hair color made using organic ingredients.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Nature Gender Distribution Channel Permanent Natural Male Online Semi-permanent Chemical Female Specialty Stores Demi-permanent Unisex Departmental Stores Bleach-highlights Hypermarket, Supermarket, Convenience Stores Temporary Salon Others

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Permanent Hair Color to Emerge as a Top-Selling Product

Compared to the various types of hair colors available in the market, permanent hair color is likely to experience healthy growth throughout the forecast period. Gaining close to two-fifth of the share in terms of the revenue by 2017 end, permanent hair color products are projected to create more than US$ 500 million incremental opportunity during 2017-2022.

Natural Hair Color to Gain Maximum Traction in the Global Hair Color Market

Natural hair color is likely to gain half of the share in terms of the revenue by 2017 end. Natural hair color is also projected to surpass US$ 1,600 million value towards 2022 end.

Female Hair Color to Witness Robust Growth

Female hair color compared to male and unisex hair color is likely to experience substantial growth in the global market for hair color. By 2022 end, female hair color is projected to exceed US$ 1,100 million revenue. Meanwhile, male hair color is also likely to gain nearly one-third of the share in terms of the revenue by 2017 end.

Specialty Stores to Emerge as the largest Distribution Channel

Among various distribution channels, specialty stores are likely to emerge as one of the largest distribution channels. Specialty stores are projected to surpass US$ 1,000 million revenue by 2022 end. Meanwhile, sales of hair color through online is also likely to experience healthy growth during 2017-2022.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global hair color market through 2022, which include Kao Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, L’Oréal S.A, Avon Products, Inc., Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., Coty Inc., Combe Incorporated, Revlon, Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Limited, and Shiseido Company, Limited.

