Pre-school games and toys market continues to gain ground not only because these offer entertainment and amusement, but also help children improve their coordination, manual skills, and even mental agility. Musical instruments, puzzles and board games, arts and crafts, play-acting, and construction toys among others are commonly sought-after in the pre-school games and toys market. Fact.MR’s new report projects the pre-school games and toys market to record a healthy CAGR through 2022, reaching a valuation of US$ 11,902.5 Mn. Growth of the pre-school games and toys market in emerging countries, including China, India and Brazil, is gaining significant traction. Meanwhile, pre-school games and toys demand continue to be steady in mature markets. Additionally, growth of online sales and increasing disposable income are playing a significant role in driving growth of the pre-school games and toys market.

Leading players in the pre-school games and toys market are trying to capitalize on the opportunities created by e-commerce. Moreover, companies in the pre-school games and toys market are utilizing online portals to market their products and promote their brand. In addition, pre-school games and toys manufacturers are coming up innovative toys integrated with smart technologies. At the same time, greater emphasiss on enhancing durability and toughness of toys as to endure rough-handling and shocks is resulting into longer product life-cycle. Availability of specialty raw materials are allowing players in the pre-school games and toys market to improve their product quality. The aforementioned factors are likely to reflect favourably on the pre-school games and toys market during the forecast period.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Age Group Sales Channel Material Play-Acting 2-3 Years Hyper/Super market Plastic Musical Instruments 3-4 years E-commerce Metal Arts and Crafts Upto 4.5 Yeas Franchised Outlets Wood Puzzles and Board Games Departmental Stores Other Material Types Construction Toys Others Outdoor Equipment

APEJ to Remain a Highly Lucrative Region for Pre-School Games and Toys Market

The pre-school games and toys market is gaining high momentum in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). This is primarily owing to factors such as growing middle-class population and a greater spending power of consumers in the region. The pre-school games and toys market in the region will account for significant share of global sales. In addition, the region’s pre-school games and toys market is projected to exhibit an above average CAGR during the assessment period.

Construction Toys a Top Selling Product

Global sales of construction toys will remain strong throughout the assessment period. In recent years, demand for construction toys has been relatively high. Sales of construction toys make a significant contribution to growth of the pre-school games and toys market. By 2022-end, more than US$ 3,000 Mn worth construction toys are expected to be sold worldwide.

Significant Opportunity in 2-3 Years Age Group

Pre-school games and toys for 2-3 years old kids are exhibiting higher sales and the trend is likely to continue in 2017 and beyond. Global sales of pre-school games and toys for 2-3 years age group currently command for more than one-third revenue share of the pre-school games and toys market. Demand for pre-school games and toys for upto 4.5 Year age group is also expected to go upwards over 2022.

Preference for Plastic Based Pre-school Games and Toys Will Remain High

Plastic based pre-school games and toys will remain sought-after during the projection period. This is mainly due to their consumer-friendly nature, they are safe and durable. By 2017-end, more than US$ 4,000 Mn worth plastic based pre-school games and toys are expected to be sold globally.

Competition Tracking

Mattel, Inc., BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc., LEGO A/S, Hasbro, Inc., TOMY Company, Ltd., SIMBA-DICKIE-GROUP GmbH, Spin Master Ltd., Alpha Group, Ravensburger AG, Playgo Toys Manufacturing Limited are some of the leading companies operating the pre-school games and toys market.

