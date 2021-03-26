The reliable Newborn Screening business report brings into focus studies about market definition, market segmentation, and competitive analysis in the market. This market report describes CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values and its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. With the competitive analysis of the major players in the market, the report lends a hand to businesses in taking better moves for improving their product and sales. By taking into account strategic profiling of key players in the healthcare industry, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and their strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions, the report helps businesses improve their strategies to sell goods and services.

Global newborn screening market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Key Points:

PerkinElmer Inc. is going to dominate the global new born screening market followed by Natus Medical Incorporated and Trivitron Healthcare. PerkinElmer Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Interacoustics A/S , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, Masimo, Medtronic, Intelligent Hearing Systems, Interacoustics A/S, Otodynamics Ltd, Vivosonic Inc., ZenTech S.A., AB Sciex, Welch Allyn, Baebies, Inc.

The dried blood spot segment is dominating the global new born screening market.

The instruments segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation: Global Newborn Screening Market

By Test Type

(Dried Blood Spot Test, Hearing Screen Test, Critical Congenital Heart Diseases (CCHD) Test),

Product Type

(Instruments, Reagents and Assay Kits),

Technology

(Tandem Mass Spectrometry, Hearing Screen Technology, Pulse Oximetry Screening Technology, Immunoassays and Enzymatic Assays, Electrophoresis, DNA-Based Assays),

Disease Type

(Critical Congenital Heart Diseases, Newborn Hearing Loss, Sickle Cell Disease, Phenylketonuria (PKU), Cystic Fibrosis (CF), Maple Syrup Urine Disease, Others),

End User

(Hospital, Paediatric Clinics, Clinics),

Geography

(Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Key Drivers:

Some of the major factors driving the market for global newborn screening market are raising prevalence of new born screening, growth in neonatal diseases, increased government funding and technological advancements in screening.

On the other hand, high cost of automated devices and stringent regulatory policies are hampering the growth of the market.

Drivers: Global Newborn Screening Market

Rising prevalence of newborn screening

Technological advancements in screening

Restraints:

Stringent regulatory policies

High cost of automated devices

Opportunity:

Next-generation sequencing technology for newborn screening

Challenge:

Lack of skilled professionals



Study Highlights

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Industry Chain Suppliers of Newborn Screening market with Contact Information The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Newborn Screening Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Newborn Screening market Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of Newborn Screening across Global.

