Implantable infusion pumps market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 12579.90 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19854.57 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.87% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising in animal adoption, increase in occurrence of injuries and diseases in animals, and the technological advancements.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the implantable infusion pumps market are BD, Baxter, ICU Medical, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, TERUMO CORPORATION, Moog Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, O&M Halyard or its affiliates., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Micrel Medical, Insulet Corporation.

Segmentation: Global Implantable Infusion Pumps Market

By Product

(Piston Type Infusion Pumps, Creeping Type Infusion Pumps),

Application

(Cancer Treatment, Spasticity, Analgesia, Diabetes Mellitus, Others),

End-User

(Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Others),

Geography

(Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.)

Market Drivers:

Global rising of incidence rate of cancer, diabetes and obesity

Increase in implantable drug delivery techniques in the surgeries acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Product recalls and strict regulations for new products acting as a major market restraint Strict FDA policies for the approval of implantable infusion pumps Patient safety risks and medication errors in drug delivery related with implantable infusion pumps in the desired sites



Key Developments in the Market:

In February, 2018, Becton Dickinson (BD) acquired C. R. Bard in a deal worth USD 24billion.

In February, 2017,Insulet which is an innovative medical device company, has acquired U.S. Manufacturing facility in Acton, Massachusetts to start a U.S. manufacturing location in the United States.

In September, 2017, Fresenius Kabi acquired Merck KGaA’s biosimilars business

TOC of Implantable Infusion Pumps Market Report Contains: –

Industry Overview

Production Market Analysis

Sales Market Analysis

Consumption Market Analysis

Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Major Type of Implantable Infusion Pumps Analysis

Major Organization Size Analysis

Industry Chain Analysis

Global and Regional Market Forecast

Major Manufacturers Analysis

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

And More…

