Global dyspnea treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Prevalence of respiratory disorders and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global dyspnea treatment market are Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bausch Health, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, LANNETT, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Mylan N.V., LUPIN, Akron Incorporated, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation and others.

Market Drivers

Exposure to certain toxin or change in environment may increase risk of dyspnea is propelling the growth of this market

Prevalence of indoor as well as outdoor allergens is drive the market growth

The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Mayne Pharma Group Limited received an approval from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia for Kapanol (morphine sulfate pentahydrate), a low dose sustained-release morphine capsules for the treatment of chronic breathlessness in palliative care patients with advanced disease. The approval of Kapanol will provide a relief of distressing chronic breathlessness in the palliative care of patients with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cardiac failure, malignancy or other causes.

Segmentation: Global Dyspnea Treatment Market

By Treatment Type

Supplemental Oxygen Therapy

Relaxation Therapy

By Drugs

Antianxiety Lorazepam Alprazolam

Antibiotics Azithromycin Levofloxacin

Anticholinergic Agents Ipratropium Bromide

Corticosteroids Beclomethasone

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Inhalation

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Services

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacifi

Middle East & Africa

Report Scope

To analyze growth strategies such as product launches and developments, acquisitions, expansions, and agreements adopted by major players in the Dyspnea Treatment market. To identify key players operating in the Dyspnea Treatment market and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies. To describe major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Dyspnea Treatment market and submarkets. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals. To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Dyspnea Treatment market The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

