According to data from the World Bank, 2020 reflected a birth rate of approximately 2.4 children per woman, continuing a declining trend since the late 1960s. This has been a challenge for the baby diaper industry as a whole. Cloth diapers are widely thought to cut down environmental impact and provide cost benefits for new parents. However, these products are still considered to be an unconventional choice, owing to the convenience afforded by disposable alternatives.

Despite relatively higher market penetration and stagnated growth for baby diapers in developed countries, emerging economies, specifically across Africa and Asia, are predicted to generate strong growth opportunities for baby diaper manufacturers through the assessment period ending 2031, as per Fact.MR’s research. The report tracks detailed trends in over 20 high-growth markets around the world, allowing readers to take better-informed decisions for their businesses.

Historical and Future Market Outlook

From 2016 to 2020, the baby cloth diaper market has reflected stagnated growth of 2.1% CAGR. The industry has displayed a moderately fragmented landscape. The industry grew from a valuation of around US$ 9.7 Bn in 2016 to approximately US$ 10.6 Bn in 2020. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan region continues to reflect a high potential for growth.

A recently released Fact.MR study has forecasted the global baby cloth diaper market to continue rising at close to 2% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. The essential nature of diaper products has allowed cloth diaper production and sales to remain unaffected by the COVID-19 crisis, which affected the globe through 2020. The trend is unlikely to change through the projection period as well.

Why are Environmental Concerns Driving Sales Opportunities for Baby Cloth Diapers?

According to Stanford Magazine, an average baby requires diapers for up to 3 years, while using more than 10 diapers daily. This accounts for more than 3,000 diapers annually per baby, on an average. Consequently, in terms of disposable diapers, waste is the primary environmental impact. Lack of recycling options for these products are a key concern. This, in turn, has been a factor driving the sales of cloth alternatives.

Also, the common use of wood pulp and synthetic materials in disposable diapers also generates environmental concerns. On the other hand, modern cloth diapers are being produced with a reusable, waterproof plastic material, with absorbent materials made from natural fibers of bamboo, cotton, or hemp. Also, the introduction of cloth diaper banks for the resale of used cloth diapers for poor families has bolstered the popularity and adoption of baby cloth diapers.

How are Birth Trends Influencing the Baby Cloth Diaper Industry?

According to a report by the Institute of Family Studies, countries with birth rates above 1.6 or 1.7 children per woman experienced fertility declines. Countries with birth rates below that saw more stability or even increases. Birth rates in Mexico are around 2 kids per woman. Brazil’s birth rate is lower, at 1.75, with Colombia and Costa Rica at 1.77 and 1.66, respectively.

Major Asian countries, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and India, account for up to 2.2 children per woman. Countries in the Middle East are also displaying similar birth rates. ASEAN countries of Thailand and Malaysia account for 1.5 and 1.8 children per woman, respectively.

On the other hand, former soviet countries, Mongolia and Israel, are displaying higher birth rates, accounting for around 3 children per women. On the whole, global birth rates are expected to stabilize between 1.4 and 1.9 children per woman. These trends are expected to have a significant impact on the sales of baby cloth diapers throughout the forecast period.

What are the Major Challenges Facing Baby Cloth Diaper Manufacturers?

The long-term growth prospects of the baby cloth diaper market is stable, driven by a largely steady global birth rate and lower overall costs of use. However, the industry is expected be hit by challenges that can potentially limit the growth of the industry.

Advantages of disposable diapers related to convenience in terms of use and disposal remains the primary challenge to the adoption of cloth alternatives. Also, cloth diapers are not as absorbent as disposable diapers, and require more frequent changes. Further, disposable diapers are available in a larger variety of options, which also include greener disposable diaper innovations, threatening the sales of cloth diapers.

Country-wise Analysis

Why is China a Major Power in the Baby Cloth Diaper Space?

According to the Fact.MR report, Asia Pacific excluding Japan is the largest market for baby cloth diapers, led primarily by China, which accounts for more than 40% of the region’s market share. China accounted for more than US$ 1.1 Bn in 2020.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, China’s birth rate has fallen to its lowest in the past 7 decades following the formation of the People’s Republic of China. As per the report, the birth rate was 10.48 per 1,000 in 2019. The number of babies born in 2019 dropped by approximately 580,000 to 14.65 million. Despite this slump in the birth rate, a lower death rate has resulted in China’s population reaching 1.4 Bn in 2019.

The reform to get rid of the country’s one-child policy has largely appeared to have failed to reverse the country’s falling birth rate. As per a World Bank analyst, this can be attributed to the lack of associated changes supporting families, including paternity leave and monetary support for child care. Despite these challenges, the vast population base will ensure that the country is a key market for baby cloth diapers through the projection period.

What is the Contribution of the United Kingdom to the Baby Cloth Diaper Market?

As per data from the Office of National Statistics, 2019 witnessed more than 640,000 live births in England and Wales in 2019, a slump of 2.5% as compared to 2018, and more than a 12% decrease since the last peak in 2012. The total fertility rate (TFR) for the U.K. decreased from 1.7 children per woman in 2018 to 1.65 children in 2019.

The TFR for Wales was the lowest since 1982, at 1.54 children per woman. Fertility rates decreased across all age groups, excluding women aged over 40 years, among whom, the TFR increased to 16.5 births per 1,000 women.

On the other hand, stillbirths for England fell to a record low for three consecutive years to 3.8 stillbirths per 1,000, while the stillbirth rate for Wales increased from 4.4 to 4.6 stillbirths per 1,000 in 2019, potentially impacting the demand for cloth diapers.

According to the Fact.MR report, the United Kingdom was the leading and fastest-growing European market for baby cloth diapers, accounting for over US$ 866 Mn in 2020, reflecting sluggish but steady growth for the coming years.

How are Baby Cloth Diaper Sales Set to Fare in the United States?

As per Fact.MR, the United States is the leading market for baby cloth diapers in North America, accounting for more than US$ 2.5 Bn in 2020. High levels of health awareness, and a relatively stable rate of births in the country, are projected to aid market growth through 2031.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, 1 in 3 US families have reported diaper requirements. 5 million children in the U.S. aged three or below come from low-income families. Infants, on an average, require up more than 10 diapers per day, with toddlers accounting for about 8. Disposable diapers can cost up to US$ 80 per month for every baby, creating opportunities for cloth diaper manufacturers.

Further, no state or federal child safety-net program in the country has allocated funds so far for the purchase of diapers. Also, buying diapers at a convenience store rather than big box stores can substantially increase the monthly cost of diapers. Also, childcare centers, including those that are free and subsidized, require parents to provide for the supply of diapers. These factors are projected to aid the rise of the market in the country in the near future.

Category-wise Insights

Why are Ultra-absorbent Diapers Dominant?

Baby cloth diapers are available in both, super-absorbent and ultra-absorbent variants. According to the Fact.MR study, ultra-absorbent diapers are expected to dominate the industry, and are projected to account for more than 65% of the global market through the assessment period.

Overall demand for ultra-absorbent baby cloth diapers can be largely attributed to the wider incorporation of ultra-absorbent formulations across brands, and relatively higher efficiency in terms of performance.

Which Age Group Accounts for Higher Sales of Baby Cloth Diapers?

Baby cloth diapers are used in 3 key age groups – 0 to 6 months, 6 to 18 months, and 18 to 48 months. With diaper usage decreasing with age, cloth diapers for babies aged 0-6 months will hold the lion’s share of the market, accounting for 43% in 2020.

Infants between 0-6 months require 12 diapers a day, with older toddlers accounting for about 8. Changes in digestive operations and efforts for potty training among older children are expected to influence diaper requirements and sales in the foreseeable future.

What is the Role of HM/SM Channels in the Baby Cloth Diaper Industry?

Online distribution, hypermarkets and supermarkets (HM/SM), drug stores, and convenience stores are the leading channels used by baby cloth diaper manufacturers for sales. Of these, hypermarkets and supermarkets will account for a relatively larger share of sales.

HM/SM accounted for more than 46% of the market, owing to higher penetration of these outlets and resultant improvement to product access for consumers, even to rural regions, and robust retail supply chains from suppliers.

Competitive Landscape

The moderately fragmented baby cloth diaper market is characterized by numerous regional players. Major market players are largely engaged in product development, launch and distribution strategies, in addition to awareness campaigns, in a bid to consolidate their consumer base.

For instance, India-based Bdiapers unveiled a patented design of hybrid cloth diapers for babies, which comprise chemical-free disposable nappy pads combined with cloth diaper covers, in September 2020, which reduces diaper waste.

St. Louis-based Cotton Babies Inc., a company specializing in reusable products, in February 2020, announced the start of its cloth diaper bank initiative – Share the Love to ship free cloth diapers to underprivileged families for free, which aims to save families thousands of dollars annually.

Johnson’s Baby, in September 2020, launched a new range of baby care products, including Cottontouch range of diapers, which are infused with natural cotton and manufactured with the aim of minimizing risk of skin irritation.

Fact.MR has also studied the following baby cloth diaper manufacturers in its detailed study*:

Procter & Gamble

MEGA

Ontex

Kimberly Clarke

RAD Medical

ABENA

Domtar

Fippi

Linette HELLAS

Dilpap Oy

Europrosan S.p.A.

Futura Line

Hygienika

