Scope

The scope of Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global garlic market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. Garlic manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers in the global food & beverage sector can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and journals pertaining to garlic.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Form Application Hard Neck Fresh Culinary Soft Neck Dehydrated Soups, Sauces, and Dressings Frozen Snacks & Convenience Food Preserved/Canned Bakery Products Fast Food Restaurant Chains Meat & Poultry Products Other Applications

Competition Tracking

The report provides a detailed profile of the key companies playing a major role in the growth of the garlic market through 2022, which include Italian Rose Garlic Products Inc., The Garlic Company, California Garlic Company, Mcfadden Farm, Mr. Lucky, Monterey Bay Spice Company Inc., Filaree Garlic Farm, Shandong Liancheng Garlic Industry Co., Ltd, Atmiya International, and South West Garlic Farm.

Research Methodology

Fact.MR is committed to offer unbiased and independent market research solutions to its clients. Each market report of Fact.MR is compiled after months of exhaustive research. We bank on a mix of tried-and-tested and innovative research methodologies to offer the most comprehensive and accurate information. Our main sources of research include,

Primary research

Secondary research

Trade research

Focused interviews

Social media analysis

