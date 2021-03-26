The Gallium Arsenide : Overview and Dynamics

As the world is moving forward to adopt 5G in the future, the market is also shifting its preferences from the old school technologies to the innovative evolution.

The properties like ultra-high frequency, light-weightiness, great heat resistance, extremely high electron mobility and absorption and emission of light gives the Gallium Arsenide an integral role in the semiconductor market. The wide advantages of the compound have made it a popular alternative of silicon in the integrated circuits of the 5G handsets.

Gallium Arsenide has its application usage in the manufacturing of infrared light-emitting diodes, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, infrared light-emitting diodes, integrated microwave circuits, solar cells, and optical windows. Gallium Arsenide has a direct bandgap, unlike other semiconductors which is the main reason behind its high light emission and efficiency.

The satellites and spirit rovers orbiting Mars have solar panels comprising of Gallium Arsenide. The next generation of supercomputers and communication equipment are backed with the presence of Gallium Arsenide.

Not only may the Telecomm industry be benefitted from the Gallium Arsenide but also the photovoltaic properties of the same is used in the production of the solar panels.

The rising concern among the people on depletion of non-renewable resources has made them adopt solar panels and sheets owing to the increase in the growth of Gallium Arsenide market. The LEDs, laser diodes, optical windows, medical devices and many more have gained value after the incorporation of Gallium Arsenide among them.

The year 2018 marked a high worldwide radio frequency Gallium Arsenide device owing to a growing wireless telecommunications infrastructure in Asia. The robust use was also witnessed in the military radar and wireless communication applications in this region.

The LED production and consumption in the Asia Pacific regions makes the most of the Gallium Arsenide market after the smartphones market. The further installation of 4G and 5G mobile networks in India and South Korea is further expected to drive the Gallium Arsenide market.

Although the compound, Gallium Arsenide is ought to serve many advantages however, it has also been a topic of controversies regarding its carcinogenic effects on living beings.

The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) has cautioned the workers of the semiconductors factories upon the inhalation or ingestion of the compound may cause cancer.

Government-based regulatory bodies like OSHA and ECHA have taken out guidelines on the use of Gallium Arsenide in semiconductor manufacturing.

The manufacturing of Gallium Arsenide must be monitored and highly regulated. The process equipment operators and technicians are prone to maximum exposure so they must work in so-called “clean rooms” inside the semiconductors facility.

The difference between hazard and risk is that hazard is anything that can cause harm and risk is a chance that somebody will be harmed by that hazard. So, the workers that are not exposed directly to Gallium Arsenide are in the lesser risk caused by the chemical Gallium Arsenide.

The Gallium Arsenide Market: COVID-19 Impact Insights

The pandemic COVID-19 adversely impacted the global economy due to imposed lockdowns and complete shutdowns in almost all the regions in the world. The manufacturing and the supply chain of maximum industries witnessed a huge slump in the initial phase of the year.

The Gallium Arsenide market an essential part of the semiconductor market also slacked off in the early months of the pandemic. Restriction in travelling resulted in supply chain disruption which ultimately affected the Gallium Arsenide market.

Stoppage in manufacturing activities was choking veins of the economy and it also harmed the Gallium Arsenide market as the demand depends on it.

However, the increasing demand of the electronic devices during the lockdown and the constant development in the 5G, Wi-Fi, LAN, etc. in the countries like Japan, China, and the U.S. helped to gain the momentum of the Gallium Arsenide market as early as predicted.

The new process technologies and innovation in the automobile, aerospace and defence, medical, oil and gas and other industries are driving the Gallium Arsenide market to an increased CAGR in the forthcoming years.

Also, the increment in the use of smartphones during the pandemic has paved the way for Gallium Arsenide positively. Moreover, uplifting of lockdown has begun in few regions showing a ray of hope for the Gallium Arsenide market to bounce back strongly.

Segmentation Analysis of Gallium Arsenide Market

The global Gallium Arsenide market is bifurcated into four major segments: type- availability and devices, users and region.

Based on availability type, the Gallium Arsenide market has been segmented as follows:

LEC Grown GaAs

VGF Grown GaAs

Based on devices type, the Gallium Arsenide market has been segmented as follows:

MESFET

HEMT

MOSFET

Based on end-use, the Gallium Arsenide market has been segmented as follows:

Industrial

Construction

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Medical

Electronics and communication

Automobile

Aerospace and defence

Others

Based on geographic regions, the Gallium Arsenide market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

The Gallium Arsenide Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the regional split, the report “Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Market” takes into account six prominent regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania and Middle East & Africa.

Among these regions, Europe is the leading region under the Gallium Arsenide market due to the increasing automobile, aerospace and defence, medical industry manufacturers.

The Governmental policies based on the restriction of over usage of Gallium Arsenide play a huge role in the development of the market all over the globe.

East Asia may soon turn the tables for the Gallium Arsenide market in terms of availability, manufacture and supply of the compound. China is the most promising nation followed by Japan under the Gallium Arsenide market.

Both nations are among the largest automobile, electronics and communication manufacturers and suppliers. This gives them the advantage to remain at the top of the Gallium Arsenide market.

The Middle East and Africa are still struggling with the use and awareness of the compound hence, providing an opportunity to the outside players for the expansion of their supply chain. The recent developments in the installation of the 4G network in the African subcontinent are providing an affirmative situation for the Gallium Arsenide market.

The Gallium Arsenide Market: Key players

The Gallium Arsenide market being consolidated have dominant players on the top which are contributing to the maximum market share, Sumitomo Chemicals, AXT Inc., Freiberger Compound Materials, PAM-Xiamen, China Crystal Technologies Company etc. are among them.

Gallium Arsenide, being the key material used in the semiconductors required for the 5G chipset has allowed the players, to ensure the manufacture and supply of the compound in the countries like Japan, China, U.S., EU and others.

Moreover, the demand for Solar panels and photovoltaic cells have provided these companies with a competitive edge over the other because of the extensive use of Gallium Arsenide instead of silicon derivatives.

However, due to high capital intensive nature of Gallium Arsenide, the market is immensely in control of key players as they are catering the demand from semiconductor manufacturers who are in the business of manufacturing integrated circuits globally, contributing to majority growth of Gallium Arsenide market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Gallium Arsenide market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

The Gallium Arsenide market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, product type, material type and end-use.

