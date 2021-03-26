Emulsion Stabilizers : Overview and Dynamics

Emulsions have been extravagantly used in metallurgy for the concentration of ores, in pharmaceutical drugs like cod-liver oil, soaps for its cleansing action and many more.

But emulsion without emulsion stabilizers is like a fool and his money. Emulsions are highly unstable because any mixture of oil and water can drain its energy by decreasing the interfacial area between oil and water. The lifetime of an emulsion can be increased by introducing a stabilizer.

The major property of an emulsion stabilizer is that it should be adsorbed strongly on the surface of oil/water. Emulsion stabilizers coat the surface of droplets and provide energy barrier which reduces the chance of collision. Emulsion stabilizers can also work by increasing the viscosity of the continuous phase and reducing the collision between droplets.

Emulsion stabilizer molecules are generally amphiphiles, which have both polar and a non-polar region. The molecule comprises of the lipophobic head that bonds with water droplet and lipophilic tail made up of hydrocarbon chain.

Emulsion stabilizers are extensively used in food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care products, drug delivery in medicine and waste treatment of petroleum.

Emulsion stabilizers generally used in stabilizing the emulsion which is a mix of two or more liquids that are generally immiscible by limiting the formed droplets from coalescing.

Emulsion stability is vital to provide resistance to physiochemical properties changes to the products over a longer time. Emulsion stabilizers also extend the shelf-life if dispersed mixtures.

Some of the common emulsion stabilizers found in the market are pectin, xanthan gum, agar, carrageenan etc. Lecithin is the major food stabilizer whereas asphaltene is the common emulsion stabilizer used in the petroleum industry.

Properties like buoyancy required in the global food and beverage industry are the major driver for the growth of the emulsion stabilizer market. The multiple functions including texture integrity, viscosity adjustments and prolonged shelf-life owe to the non-spoilage of food and beverages.

The major restraint to emulsion stabilizers market is from growing health-conscious consumer which are approaching towards stabilizer-free food & beverages.

The hunt for an alternative which has a more clean tag and sustainable in nature is also a threat to the emulsion stabilizer market.

Though, the elevating demand for soft drinks will continue to lay the foundation for the emulsion stabilizer market. However, alternatives like fresh fruit juices, local or regional beverages demand in the health-conscious population may pose a huge risk to the emulsion stabilizer market.

Although, alternatives like biopolymers such as scleroglucan have shown potential for replacement of synthetic emulsion stabilizers in food products.

This will help the market to developed products with clean tag and ultimately leading emulsion stabilizers market to sustainable growth.

The recent innovations in the bioengineering and food science sector will soon cater to the requirements of “clean label” products among the consumers. For this, the manufacturers are extracting natural alternatives from plants and microorganisms.

Emulsion Stabilizers Market: COVID-19 Impact Insights

COVID-19 pandemic has forced countries to impose lockdowns and strict social distancing measures across the globe, flattening the global economic curve. This has disrupted almost every market and emulsion stabilizers market has also been affected largely.

COVID-19 pandemic has presented massive disruptions in the demand-supply equilibrium across multiple industries, leading towards economic losses at a global level.

Restriction in travelling resulted in supply chain disruption which ultimately affected the emulsion stabilizers market.

Stoppage in manufacturing activities was choking veins of the economy and it also harmed the emulsion stabilizers market as the demand depends on it.

The plant shutdowns in Europe, Asia and North America in the second quarter of 2020 has reduced the production scale of industries leading to a drop in production of emulsion stabilizers.

However, uplifting of lockdown has begun in few regions showing a ray of hope for the emulsion stabilizers market to bounce back strongly.

Segmentation Analysis of Emulsion Stabilizers Market

The global emulsion stabilizers market is classified majorly into four segments: product type, material type, end-use and region.

On the basis of product type, emulsion stabilizers market has been segmented as follows:

Biomolecules

Synthetic

On the basis of material type, emulsion stabilizers market has been segmented as follows:

Agar

Xanthan gum

Sodium alginate

Guar gum

Gellan

Gelatin

Carrageenan

On the basis of end-use type, emulsion stabilizers market has been segmented as follows:

Petroleum waste treatment

Personal care and cosmetics

Coatings

Agriculture formulations

Food products

Drug delivery

On the basis of region, emulsion stabilizers market has been segmented as follows:

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

