Global Dental Laser Market: Overview

The rising demand for minimally invasive procedures within dentistry has played a vital role in the growth of the global dental laser market. The emergence of laser technology within dentistry has eliminated the use of multiple procedures that were previously used with immense conviction. Dental lasers have helped in reducing the time required for accomplishing a line of treatment, and has accelerated the speed of recovery. There is little contention about the supremacy of dental lasers over other technologies used for treating tooth decay. Furthermore, dental lasers also come in handy while dealing with children and young patients. These lasers shed a high-focus beam that targets the tissues, which in turn causes the tissues to be reshaped or removed.

A syndicate report on the global dental laser market uncovers a multitude of factors pertaining to market growth and maturity. The global dental laser market is slated to grow alongside advancements in dental treatment and implantation. The global dental laser can be segmented on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region. The use of dental implants in hospitals and clinics is increasing at a sturdy pace. Increasing investments in dental care have generated fresh opportunities for market growth and development.

Global Dental Laser Market: Notable Developments

The growth of the global dental laser market largely relies on improvements in surgical procedures, and endorsement of minimally-invasive techniques. Some of the key developments related to this market are explained herein.

Biolase, Inc. has upped its game in the global dental laser market in recent times. The company recently announced the launch of its flagship ‘Epic Hygiene Laser’ that could help in expediting dental treatment. The announcement was made at the Greater New York Dental Meeting held between 29th November and 04th December in New York City. The food and drug administration (FDA) has approved the laser for usage in dental clinics and hospitals.

The growth of the vendors operating in the global dental laser market hinges on to the popularity of various dental treatments. These vendors can capitalise on the need for smile enhancement, teeth whitening, and other treatments within dentistry.

Global Dental Laser Market: Growth Drivers

Need for Swift and Seamless Dental Treatment

The relevance of dental lasers in the contemporary times can be gauged by the fact that these lasers are the most sought-after dental equipment. The overarching demand for dental lasers as against other dental equipment such as cone beam CT systems and laboratory machines is suggestive of paced market growth. Furthermore, investments in dental research have pointed to the utility of dental laser in expediting treatment and recovery. Henceforth, the next decade holds tremendous growth opportunities for the vendors operating in the global dental laser market. Dentists and medical professionals have also pointed to the use of minimally invasive technologies for dental treatment.

Relevance of RCT within Dentistry

The need to foster improvements in root canal treatment (RCT) has compelled dentists to use dental lasers. These lasers help in oral surgeries, and cause minimal pain during the process. Furthermore, effectiveness of treatment and speed of recovery are two important dynamics pertaining to the use of dental lasers. Therefore, the growth graph of the global dental laser market is set to trace an upward trajectory in the years to follow. Advancements in endodontics and periodontics have also led to increase usage of dental lasers in recent times.

The global dental laser market can be segmented by:

Product

Soft Tissue Dental Laser

All Tissue Dental Laser

Application

Oral Surgery

Peri-implants

Periodontics

Endodontic Treatment

Tooth Whitening

Conservative Dentistry

By End-use

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

