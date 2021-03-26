A form of ice sport, curling is played on ice sheets where players slide the curling stones around the ice sheet. Considered as a fascinating sport, curling is popularly called as shuffleboard, hybrid of bowling, or chess on ice. Curling sports involve various equipment & accessories that include broom, shoes, slider, stone and apparels.

The global market for curling sports equipment & accessories has been projected by Fact.MR to showcase a CAGR of 2.1% over the forecast period (2017-2022). Emergence of curling sports as a bar game is a major trend gaining traction in the market. Since recent past, curling has transformed into the most enjoyed bar or drinking sports, along with other sports such as foosball and billiards. Revenues from the global curling sports equipment & accessories market are estimated to reach roughly US$ 550 Mn by 2022-end.

Request Sample Report Now- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=313

Market Taxonomy

Region Product Type Sales Channel Buyer Type North America Broom Independent Sports Outlet Individual Latin America Shoes Franchised Sports Outlet Institutional Europe Slider Modern Trade Channels Promotional Japan Stone Direct to Customer Channel APEJ Apparels Online Sales MEA Others

Shoes – Most Lucrative among Products in Global Curling Sports Equipment & Accessories Market

Shoes will continue to be the most lucrative among products in the global curling sports equipment & accessories market. Curling shoes play an imperative role in enhancing performance of players in the game. Several innovative curling shoes have been introduced in the market by key competitors using advanced technologies. For example, RDS technology is used for enabling curling shoes to produce an unwavering and linear sliding path even after the shoes’ sliders wear out slightly. Apparels are also expected to remain lucrative among products, with sales estimated to surpass US$ 150 Mn by 2022-end.

On the basis of sales channel, independent sports outlet and direct to customer channel are projected to register similar CAGRs in the global curling sports equipment & accessories market through 2022. Independent sports outlet will remain the largest and direct to customer channel will remain the smallest sales channel for curling sports equipment & accessories, in terms of revenues.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=313

Individual Buyers will Remain Dominant among Buyer Type in the Market

Based on buyer type, although individual buyers will remain dominant in the market in terms of revenues, purchases by promotional buyers are projected to register the fastest expansion in the market through 2022. Institutional buyers will also account for a major revenue share of the market in 2017, however demand from these buyers will witness a slight decline by 2022-end.

In terms of revenues, North America will dominate the global curling sports equipment & accessories market. The region will retain its dominance in the market throughout the forecast period. Europe will be the second largest market for curling sports equipment & accessories, and is projected to expand at a higher CAGR than North America through 2022. Latin America is projected to witness the fastest expansion in the market, although the region will account for a very low revenue share of the market during 2017 to 2022.

Competition Tracking

The global curling sports equipment & accessories market is fragmented in nature, with multiple established companies competing on the basis of brand, variety, price, and quality. Leading companies in the market are focusing on acquisition of new brands to retain their foothold and gain a competitive edge, Key companies profiled in Fact.MR’s report on the global curling sports equipment & accessories market include Goldline Curling, Olson Curling, BalancePlus Sliders, Andrew Kay & Co., Acacia Sports, Hardline Curling, Performance Brush – Curling Andre Ferland, Tournament Sports, and Canada Curling Stone.

For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/313/S

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Fact.MR

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates