Crystal Growth Modifier Market: Overview and Dynamics

Crystal Growth Modifiers (CGMs) are surface-active agent designed to enhance hydrate particle agglomeration and help to provide more consistent control of the product’s size distribution from precipitation.

Using addictive’s in modifying the crystal growth is a well-established method in various processes across industries. Crystals are used in semiconductors, manufacturing, optical devices etc. The market is experiencing a higher rate of demand from electronics and manufacturing industry due to its application in various processes.

The primary purpose of crystal growth modifiers is to enhance particle size and is also used to improve the productivity of plant precipitation circuits. The appropriate control of crystal size with the use of crystal growth modifiers allows the plant to manipulate high seed rate, increased liquor concentration and lower fill temperature.

The crystal growth modifiers provide improved activity by adding fewer organics in the process. Crystal growth modifiers work by absorbing onto the surface and changing the surface energy of inorganic seed.

Rapid technological innovations in today’s world drive demand in this market. The extensive use of crystal growth modifiers in the pharmaceutical industry providing stability and drug release drive its demand.

Most of the drugs undergo crystallization which incorporates precipitation and solid-state transitions adding up to the rising usage of the crystal growth modifiers. The demand generated from the electronics industry also plays a huge role in the growth of the crystal growth modifiers market.

The increase in the electric and electronic products in the developing economies marks the foundation of the crystal growth modifiers market. Amongst the electronic industry, the maximum demand was generated due to the semiconductor manufacturers.

The huge investments in the research and development of innovative electronic products lay the base for increment in the crystal growth modifiers market. The absence of crystal growth modifiers in uncontrolled reactions tend to deteriorate the crystal structures ruining the whole batch of reaction chemical.

The rising consumers’ preference towards high living standards and less monetary spending pushes the crystal growth modifiers market forward. The efficiency and need for robust technology in the consumer electronic products raise the issue of fast and speedy products required by consumers.

To which, the semiconductor manufacturers solve the problem by inculcating strong and reliable sources of chemicals into their diodes and LEDs.

Crystal Growth Modifiers are also used in producing alumina which is an oxide ceramic material. Alumina has its application in a wide range of products like tap washer, cutting tools, spark plug etc.

Alumina is also used in making unbreakable glass which is extensively used in the construction industry. The restraints faced by the big players in this Crystal Growth Modifier Market is the competition by the small scale producers in the market.

Crystal Growth Modifier Market: COVID-19 Impact Insights

COVID-19 pandemic has forced countries to impose lockdowns and strict social distancing measures across the globe, flattening the global economic curve. This in result has disrupted almost every market and crystal growth modifier market has also been affected largely.

Restriction in travelling resulted in supply chain disruption which ultimately affected the crystal growth market. Stoppage in manufacturing activities was choking veins of the economy and it also had an adverse impact on the crystal growth modifier market as the demand depends on it.

COVID-19 has caused economic hardship for consumers, businesses and governments across the world. Labour-intensive industries are still at risk as they won’t be able to meet their demand due to risk of workforce getting infected.

The global crystal growth modifier market also witnessed a small yet significant slump during Q1 of FY2020. However, the situation soon started recovering as the consumer electronic products and pharmaceutical drugs gained momentum after the lockdown was released.

The crystal growth modifier market will revive once the manufacturing industries resume their operations and continue with the production and supply of consumer products.

The crystal growth modifier market is expecting a healthy CAGR growth once the various manufacturing processes resume their operations.

Segmentation Analysis of Crystal Growth Modifier Market

The global Crystal Growth Modifier Market is bifurcated into four major segments: Growth Techniques, end-use, and region.

On the basis of Growth Techniques, Crystal Growth Modifier Market has been segmented as follows:

Growth from melt

Growth from vapor

Growth from solution

Growth from solid

On the basis of end-use, Crystal Growth Modifier Market has been segmented as follows:

Semiconductor

Engineering

Optics

Metallurgical Industry

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, Crystal Growth Modifier Market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Crystal Growth Modifier Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the regional split, the report “Crystal Growth Modifier Market” takes into account six prominent regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania and Middle East & Africa.

Out of these, the Asia-Pacific region will account for most of the demand for crystal growth due to the increased demand for innovative electronic equipment from the developing countries in this region. The elevating spending income and high living standards make up to the increase in consumer electronics.

Companies are establishing their manufacturing plants in these regions as a result of low labour cost, higher population and availability of natural resources in abundance.

There exists a high level of Alumina production in china which is a major contributor to the demand for crystal growth modifier in the Asia-pacific region. Presence of major electronics manufacturers in the Taiwan and China region also makes it promising countries for crystal growth modifier Market.

Technological innovations coming from this region would be another factor influencing the demand in this market. Rapid industrialization and urbanization lead to supportive government policies.

Also, the abundance of resources that are required contributes to the development of the semiconductor industry that affects crystal growth modifiers market in return.

Latin America and The Middle East and African regions are the storehouse for essential minerals and resources but still account to minimal shares in the crystal growth modifier market.

Crystal Growth Modifier Market: Key Players

Being a moderately consolidated market, players have a dominant presence across all major geographical regions and the market could be assessed as fragmented owing to the presence of numerous players. The major players in this market are Solvay S.A, ECOLAB, Tokuyama, Umicore, Borregaard, LignoTech, Corning, Lanxess, Simco, HEXCEL, Chemours and others.

Companies are trying to bring innovation and cutting edge technology into their products and manufacturing process to remain competitive in this market. Investments in research and innovation will be a major factor to be considered by the market players. As the demand for crystal growth modifiers depends greatly on other industries like electronics and semiconductor companies has to enter into long-term supply contracts and also they should establish a strong distribution network across regions.

The manufacturers are also focusing on putting more emphasis on the production of those products that are fulfilling consumers’ demand.

The crystal growth modifier is being extensively used in the electronics is also now deployed in the manufacturing of unbreakable glass. Such developments can be used by the companies to expand and explore more in broadening their product range.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Crystal Growth Modifier Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

The Crystal Growth Modifier Market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, product type, material type and end-use.

