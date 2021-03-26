Baby cribs or cots are small beds, particularly made for infants or very young children. Baby cribs & cots are historically a recent development. The cage like design or walls provided in baby cribs & cots protect the child from falling off the crib. Infant beds are generally observed in regions affected by westernization, and employed by majority of parents, mostly because of cultural or traditional practices. Various products available in the baby cribs & cots market include standard, convertible, portable, travel, specialty, bassinet, and multifunctional baby cribs & cots.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request For A Sample- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=314

Growing Preference for Multipurpose Products will augment the Baby Cribs & Cots Market Growth

Today’s parents are seeking baby cribs & cots that provide multipurpose uses, as such products are economical and convenient. Vendors in the baby cribs & cots market are introducing baby cribs & cots equipped with adjustable mattresses, as well as cribs & cots capable of transforming into toddler beds, facilitating accommodation of babies as they grow. Baby cribs & cots market players are also offering several additional functionalities and features in baby cribs & cots, such as extended sleeping area, fixed wheels for better mobility, short distance between side slats so as to prevent baby’s body parts from getting through the center, and static side rails for preventing babies from rolling over.

The baby cribs & cots market will exhibit an impressive CAGR through 2022, according to a recent research report by Fact.MR. Revenues from the baby cribs & cots market are forecast to reach approximately US$ 2,500 Mn by 2022-end.

Market Taxonomy

Region Product Type Sales Channel Material North America Standard Hypermarket/Supermarket Plastic Latin America Bassinet E-commerce Metal Europe Convertible Franchised Outlets Wood Japan Portable Departmental Stores Other Material Types APEJ Travel Others MEA Multifunctional Specialty Other Product Types

For Critical Insights On This Market, Request For Methodology Here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=314

Standard Baby Cribs & Cots to remain Most Lucrative among Products in the Market

On the basis of product type, sales of convertible, portable and travel baby cribs & cots are expected to register the fastest expansion, with portable baby cribs & cots expected to reap relatively larger revenues by 2022-end. Standard baby cribs & cots are anticipated to remain the most lucrative among products, followed by portable baby cribs & cots.

Departmental stores and hyper/super market will continue to be the dominant sales channels in the baby cribs & cots market. Revenues from these two sales channels will collectively surpass US$ 1,000 Mn by 2022-end.

APEJ to Remain Most Lucrative for Baby Cribs & Cots Market

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is anticipated to remain lucrative for baby cribs & cots market, with sales estimated to reach nearly US$ 850 Mn in revenues by 2022-end. Europe and North America will also remain lucrative for growth of baby cribs & cots market. In contrast, Middle East & Africa (MEA) is expected to be the least lucrative region in the baby cribs & cots market over the forecast period.

Plastic will remain the preferred material in the baby cribs & cots market, followed by metal. Baby cribs & cots manufactured by using wood will account for a relatively lower revenue share of the baby cribs & cots market than those manufactured from plastic and metal during 2017 to 2022.

Competition Tracking

Fact.MR’s report on the baby cribs & cots market profiles key players actively participating in the market, which include Delta Enterprise Corp., Artsana S.p.A, Goodbaby International Holdings Limited, Stork Craft, Fisher-Price Inc., Graco Children’s Products Inc., Silver Cross (U.K.) Ltd., Arm’s Reach Concepts, Inc., Million Dollar Baby, Inc., and Dream On Me, Inc.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/314/S

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Fact.MR

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates