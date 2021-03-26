Scope

The scope of the report is to analyze the global automotive whiplash protection system market for the period 2017-2022 and give readers an accurate, unbiased analysis. Automotive whiplash protection system (WPS) manufacturers, suppliers, and stakeholders in the overall automotive market can benefit from the insights offered in this report. The comprehensive analysis offered in the report can also be of interest to leading automotive journals and trade magazines.

Market Taxonomy

System Type Sales Channel Vehicle Type Reactive Head Restraints – RHR OEM Compact Passenger Cars Pendulum System Aftermarket Mid-sized Passenger Cars Spring Activated Premium Passenger Cars Pyrotechnic Head Restraint Luxury Passenger Cars Pro-Active Head Restraints Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Competition Tracking

The report also provides profile of the key players that are anticipated to play a major role in the growth of global automotive whiplash protection system (WPS) market through 2022, which include Autoliv Inc., Takata Corporation, Robert Bosch GMBH, Delphi Automotive Plc, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, GRAMMER AG, Lear Corporation, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd, and Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp.

Research Methodology

Fact.MR is committed to offer unbiased and independent market research solutions to its clients. Each market report of Fact.MR is compiled after months of exhaustive research. We bank on a mix of tried-and-tested and innovative research methodologies to offer the most comprehensive and accurate information. Our main sources of research include,

Primary research

Secondary research

Trade research

Focused interviews

Social media analysis

