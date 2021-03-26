The Market Eagle

News

News

Automotive Additives Market Explorer Growth Trends, Analysis and Forecast To 2022| Saudi Basic Industries Corp, Akzo Nobel NV

Byneha.b

Mar 26, 2021 , , , , , ,

global automotive additives marketAutomotive additives market continues to remain driven by the innate benefits of these products such as provision of protection to both the exterior and interior components of a vehicle. UV absorbers are witnessing a significant demand in the automotive additives market, as they reduce photo-degradation and offer exceptional on-tone fading. The demand for anti-dust additives is also increasing in the automotive additives market, due to the rising pollution and off-road driving, resulting in dust and dirt particles on a vehicle. Meanwhile, automotive additives market players are also focusing on providing anti-scratch additives to increase the lifetime of the vehicle and maintain high-quality appearance, especially in the case of internal automotive parts. Thermal and light stabilizers are also being provided by the companies operating in the automotive additives market.

According to the latest report by Fact.MR, the automotive additives market is likely to experience above-average growth. The automotive additives market is estimated to reach US$ 8,251.8 million revenue by 2022 end. Manufacturers of automotive additives are focusing on developing highest performing solutions and with plastic emerging as the highest applied material in the interior, exterior and under the hood of the vehicle, automotive plastic additives are witnessing increased use in the automotive industry.

Request Sample Report Now- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=308

Market Taxonomy

Plastic Additives Plastic Application Vehicle Type
Plasticizers Polypropylene (PP) Exterior Compact Passenger Cars
Anti-Scratch Polyurethane (PUR) Interior Mid-sized Passenger Cars
Stabilizers Poly-Vinyl Chloride (PVC) Under the Hood Premium Passenger Cars
Antioxidants Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Electronics & Electrical Luxury Passenger Cars
Others Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Plasticizers to be the Most Popular Plastic Additives

Plasticizers plastic additives are likely to gain close to one-third revenue share of automotive additives market by 2017 end. Plasticizers are estimated to create more than US$ 500 million incremental opportunity during 2017-2022. Although anti-scratch is likely to experience growth in the automotive additives market.

Get Access To Research Methodology Prepared By Experts- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=308

Polypropylene (PP) to be Highly Preferred Plastic in Automotive Additives

Polypropylene (PP) is likely to be one of the highly used plastic in the automotive additives market. Polypropylene is estimated to surpass US$ 2,900 million revenue towards 2022 end.

Automotive Additives to Find Largest Application in the Interior of the Vehicle

Interior of the vehicle is likely to be the largest segment for automotive additives applications. Interior application of automotive additives is estimated to bring in nearly US$ 2,700 million revenue by 2022 end. Although automotive additives are also being used on the exterior of a vehicle. Hence, exterior application of automotive additives are likely to experience steady growth.

Compact Passenger Cars to Gain Maximum Revenue Share

Compact passenger cars are likely to gain nearly one-third revenue share of the automotive additives market by 2017 end. By 2022 end, compact passenger cars are also estimated to surpass US$ 2,300 million revenue.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are operating in the automotive additives market, which include Saudi Basic Industries Corp, Akzo Nobel NV, Covestro AG, LANXESS AG, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Clariant AG, Solvay SA, Croda International PLC, Evonik Industries AG, ExxonMobil Corporation, and Kaneka Corporation.

For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/308/S

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Fact.MR

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

https://themarketeagle.com/

By neha.b

Related Post

News

Zinc-Air Battery Market 2021 Outlook by Growing Popularity, SWOT Analysis, Key Vendors – Eveready, Kodak Batteries, Multicell, Toshiba, Imprint Energy, ZeniPower, Shenzhen BetterPower Battery, Primus Power, PowerGenix, ABC Battery, Fujitsu, ZPower Battery, Primus Power, Panasonic, GP Batteries

Mar 27, 2021 anita_adroit
News

Philippines Solar Pv Power Market 2021 Outlook by Growing Popularity, SWOT Analysis, Key Vendors – Miasole, Trina Solar, Ascent Solar, Sunpower, AT&M, Suniva, Nanosolar, Yingli, Sunedison, Sanyo Solar, Manz, REC, Solibro Solar, Kyocera, Sharp, Global Solar Energy, AUO, Bosch Solar Energy, Odersun, Flisom, Mitsubishi Electric, SolarWorld, Canadian Solar, Panasonic, TSMC, First Solar, Honda, Solopower, Wuerth, Suntech

Mar 27, 2021 anita_adroit
News

Renewable Fuel Market 2021 Outlook by Growing Popularity, SWOT Analysis, Key Vendors – Darling Ingredients Inc, Bay Biodiesel, LLC, ECO Erneuerbare Energien GmbH, Agron Bioenergy, Global Alternative Fuels, HERO BX, Delta Fuel Company, Renewable Biofuels, Inc, Louis Dreyfus Commodities, Canadian Biofuel, Neste Oil, Crimson Renewable Energy, LP, New Leaf Biofuel, LLC, Biodico, Inc, Archer Daniels Midland, Billington Bioenergy, REG, Georgia Biomass, GeoGreen Biofuels, Inc, Cargill, Community Fuels, Ag Processing Inc, Imperial Western Products, Enviva, New England Wood Pellets, Baker Commodities Los Angeles, Pacific Biodiesel, Simple Fuels Biodiesel, Inc

Mar 27, 2021 anita_adroit

You missed

All News

Fighter Aircraft Market 2021 Outlook by Growing Popularity, SWOT Analysis, Key Vendors – Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems plc, United Aircraft Corporation, Chengdu Aircraft Industrial (Group) Co. Ltd., Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Saab AB, The Boeing Company, Airbus Defence and Space, Dassault Aviation

Mar 27, 2021 anita_adroit
All News

Aircraft Hydraulic System Market 2021 Outlook by Growing Popularity, SWOT Analysis, Key Vendors – Moog Inc., Safran S.A., Eaton Corporation PLC, United Technologies Corporation, Woodward, Inc., Triumph Group, Inc., Beaver Aerospace & Defense, Arkwin Industries Inc., Liebherr-International AG, Parker Hannifin Corporation

Mar 27, 2021 anita_adroit
Space

Aerospace and Defence Market 2021 Outlook by Growing Popularity, SWOT Analysis, Key Vendors – United Technologies Corporation, Airbus Group SE, Lockheed Corp, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., GE Aviation, The Boeing Company

Mar 27, 2021 anita_adroit
News

Zinc-Air Battery Market 2021 Outlook by Growing Popularity, SWOT Analysis, Key Vendors – Eveready, Kodak Batteries, Multicell, Toshiba, Imprint Energy, ZeniPower, Shenzhen BetterPower Battery, Primus Power, PowerGenix, ABC Battery, Fujitsu, ZPower Battery, Primus Power, Panasonic, GP Batteries

Mar 27, 2021 anita_adroit