Automotive additives market continues to remain driven by the innate benefits of these products such as provision of protection to both the exterior and interior components of a vehicle. UV absorbers are witnessing a significant demand in the automotive additives market, as they reduce photo-degradation and offer exceptional on-tone fading. The demand for anti-dust additives is also increasing in the automotive additives market, due to the rising pollution and off-road driving, resulting in dust and dirt particles on a vehicle. Meanwhile, automotive additives market players are also focusing on providing anti-scratch additives to increase the lifetime of the vehicle and maintain high-quality appearance, especially in the case of internal automotive parts. Thermal and light stabilizers are also being provided by the companies operating in the automotive additives market.

According to the latest report by Fact.MR, the automotive additives market is likely to experience above-average growth. The automotive additives market is estimated to reach US$ 8,251.8 million revenue by 2022 end. Manufacturers of automotive additives are focusing on developing highest performing solutions and with plastic emerging as the highest applied material in the interior, exterior and under the hood of the vehicle, automotive plastic additives are witnessing increased use in the automotive industry.

Request Sample Report Now- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=308

Market Taxonomy

Plastic Additives Plastic Application Vehicle Type Plasticizers Polypropylene (PP) Exterior Compact Passenger Cars Anti-Scratch Polyurethane (PUR) Interior Mid-sized Passenger Cars Stabilizers Poly-Vinyl Chloride (PVC) Under the Hood Premium Passenger Cars Antioxidants Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Electronics & Electrical Luxury Passenger Cars Others Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Plasticizers to be the Most Popular Plastic Additives

Plasticizers plastic additives are likely to gain close to one-third revenue share of automotive additives market by 2017 end. Plasticizers are estimated to create more than US$ 500 million incremental opportunity during 2017-2022. Although anti-scratch is likely to experience growth in the automotive additives market.

Get Access To Research Methodology Prepared By Experts- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=308

Polypropylene (PP) to be Highly Preferred Plastic in Automotive Additives

Polypropylene (PP) is likely to be one of the highly used plastic in the automotive additives market. Polypropylene is estimated to surpass US$ 2,900 million revenue towards 2022 end.

Automotive Additives to Find Largest Application in the Interior of the Vehicle

Interior of the vehicle is likely to be the largest segment for automotive additives applications. Interior application of automotive additives is estimated to bring in nearly US$ 2,700 million revenue by 2022 end. Although automotive additives are also being used on the exterior of a vehicle. Hence, exterior application of automotive additives are likely to experience steady growth.

Compact Passenger Cars to Gain Maximum Revenue Share

Compact passenger cars are likely to gain nearly one-third revenue share of the automotive additives market by 2017 end. By 2022 end, compact passenger cars are also estimated to surpass US$ 2,300 million revenue.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are operating in the automotive additives market, which include Saudi Basic Industries Corp, Akzo Nobel NV, Covestro AG, LANXESS AG, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Clariant AG, Solvay SA, Croda International PLC, Evonik Industries AG, ExxonMobil Corporation, and Kaneka Corporation.

For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/308/S

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Fact.MR

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates