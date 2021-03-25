Asia Pacific nuclear medicine equipment market is registering a Substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market can be attributed due to the rising usage of non-oncology diseases and increasing geriatric population in the industry is contributing to the growth of the market.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Asia-Pacific nuclear medicine equipment market are Neusoft Corporation, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Siemens, Cardinal Health, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Cyclopharm and others.
Market Drivers
- The application of new and innovative products are driving the growth of the market
- Investments through public-private associations to reinvigorate diagnostic imaging is fueling the growth of the market
- Rise in the prevalence of cancer and heart disease is propelling the growth of the market
- Surge in the expenditure and investment being made by government is boosting the market growth
Market Restraints
- The high cost of equipment for nuclear medicine is hindering the growth of the market
- Shorter semi-life for radiopharmaceuticals are hampering the growth of the market
- Lack of skilled professionals is restricting the growth of the market
Segmentation: Asia Pacific Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market
By Product
- Single Photon-Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)
- Standalone SPECT Systems
- Hybrid SPECT Systems
- Hybrid Pet
- Planar Scintigraphy
By Application
- Cardiology
- Oncology
- Neurology
- Other Applications
By End User
- Hospitals
- Imaging Centers
- Academic and Research Centers
- Other End Users
By Country
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of APAC
