Asia Pacific nuclear medicine equipment market is registering a Substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market can be attributed due to the rising usage of non-oncology diseases and increasing geriatric population in the industry is contributing to the growth of the market.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Asia-Pacific nuclear medicine equipment market are Neusoft Corporation, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Siemens, Cardinal Health, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Cyclopharm and others.

Market Drivers

The application of new and innovative products are driving the growth of the market

Investments through public-private associations to reinvigorate diagnostic imaging is fueling the growth of the market

Rise in the prevalence of cancer and heart disease is propelling the growth of the market

Surge in the expenditure and investment being made by government is boosting the market growth

Market Restraints

The high cost of equipment for nuclear medicine is hindering the growth of the market

Shorter semi-life for radiopharmaceuticals are hampering the growth of the market

Lack of skilled professionals is restricting the growth of the market

For More Insights Get Detailed TOC

Segmentation: Asia Pacific Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market

By Product

Single Photon-Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Standalone SPECT Systems Hybrid SPECT Systems

Hybrid Pet

Planar Scintigraphy

By Application

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals

Imaging Centers

Academic and Research Centers

Other End Users

By Country

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Malaysia

Singapore

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of APAC

Inquire Regarding This Report

