Few of the major competitors currently working in the Magnesium Alloys market are Ka Shui International Holdings Ltd., Magontec Limited, U.S. Magnesium LLC, Meridian Lightweight Technologies., Amacor., Shanghai Regal Magnesium Limited Company, Dynacast, Shanxi Fugu Tianyu Mineral Industry, Posco, China Magnesium Corporation, Dead Sea Magnesium, Spartan Light Metal Products., Smiths Metal Centres Limited, RIMA, Tongxiang Metal Magnesium Co.Ltd (Taiyuan), among other.

Magnesium Alloys Market Definitions And Overview

Magnesium alloys market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 3.41 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 11.63% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Magnesium alloys market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the rising applications of alloys from automotive industry.

The growing benefits of magnesium alloys over other alloys, rising popularity of product in artificial human implants, increasing usages of magnesium alloy in aerospace, defence and medical industry are some of the factors which will likely to enhance the growth of the magnesium alloys market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growth of electric vehicle, introduction of new process such as thixomolding and new rheocasting which will further bring various opportunities for the growth of the magnesium alloys market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Volatility in the prices of raw material along with welding issues and corrosion resistance are acting as market restraints for the growth of the magnesium alloys in the above mentioned forecast period.

The Magnesium Alloys Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Alloy Type (Cast Alloy, Wrought Alloy), End-Use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Electronic, Aerospace & Defence, Power Tools, Others)

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

