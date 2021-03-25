The Market Eagle

GLOBAL MEDITERRANEAN FEVER TREATMENT MARKET WITH COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS, 2020 GLOBAL INDUSTRY GROWTH ANALYSIS, SEGMENTATION, SIZE, SHARE, TREND, FUTURE DEMAND AND LEADING PLAYERS UPDATES BY FORECAST TO 2027

ByData Bridge Market Research

Mar 25, 2021

GLOBAL MEDITERRANEAN FEVER TREATMENT MARKET is market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Emergence of drugs used to treat risk associated with Mediterranean fever and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

The report is an in-depth analysis of the prevailing industry trends. It is a brief and knowledgeable synopsis of the global Mediterranean Fever Treatment market. The report provides the applications, market definition, and the manufacturing methods applied. To provide better insights into the global xx market, the data analysts have evaluated the competitive landscape and the industrial trends prevailing in the potent regions. Moreover, the report also provides the price margins of the product along with the threats faced by industrialists in the global Mediterranean Fever Treatment market. In addition, it also provides an in-depth analysis of the several factors affecting the global Mediterranean Fever Treatment market. Overall, the report highlights the market status from the forecast period 2020 to 2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Mediterranean fever treatment market are

Alkem Labs,

Novartis AG,

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC,

Zydus Cadila,

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited,

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd,

Veru Inc,

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc,

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB and others

Key Developments in the Market:

  • In September 2016, Novartis AG has received three simultaneous approvals for the expanded use of Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker for the treatment of three distinct types of Periodic Fever Syndromes including Tumor Necrosis Factor-Receptor Associated Periodic Syndrome (TRAPS), Hyperimmunoglobulin D Syndrome (HIDS)/Mevalonate Kinase Deficiency (MKD) and Familial Mediterranean Fever (FMF). This drug has also received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA. The expanded approval of Ilaris represents transformative treatments to patients with a high medical need.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

    • Current and future of global Mediterranean fever treatment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
    • The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
    • Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
    • The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Segmentation: Global Mediterranean Fever Treatment Market

By Type

  • Familial Mediterranean Fever Type 1
  • Familial Mediterranean Fever Type 2

By Treatment

  • Medication
  • Surgery

By Drugs

  • Canakinumab
  • Colchicine
  • Others

By Route of Administration

  • Oral
  • Injectable

By End Users

  • Hospitals
  • Homecare
  • Specialty Clinics
  • Others

By Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Others

By Geography

  • North America
  • South America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

Contact:
