Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market To Register Substantial Expansion by 2026|EndoGastric Solutions, Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Mar 25, 2021

Mar 25, 2021

Global gastroesophageal reflux disease market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing cases of acid flux disorder and changing lifestyle of the people are factor for the growth of this market.

The insights provided in this Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease market research report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can rely confidently. With the precise and high-tech information, about pharmaceutical industry, businesses can know about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the market through this report. This information and market insights assists with maximizing or minimizing the production of goods depending on the conditions of demand.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global gastroesophageal reflux disease market are AstraZeneca, ADDEX THERAPEUTICS, MediGus Ltd., EndoGastric Solutions, Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Medical Devices Business Services, Inc, Pfizer Inc., Cigna, EndoStim, Inc., Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Hamilton Health Care System, Boston Scientific Corporation, Zydus Cadila, Gimv, Medtronic, and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

  • In March 2017, Ethicon announced that they have acquired Torax Medical, Inc. so that they can expand their portfolio for minimally invasive options for the patients who are suffering from GERD. This acquisition will help the company to provide improved solutions and safe & effective alternative for anatomy-altering Laparoscopic Nissen Fundoplication
  • In May 2015, EndoStim announced that they have received approval for their new second generation LES Stimulation System EndoStim II which is specially designed for the treatment of GERD. This new system will provide better head and extremity imaging procedure and has best MRI conditions. The main aim of the launch is to provide better solutions to the patients

Market Drivers

  • Increasing awareness about GERD will drive the market  growth
  • Growing trend for self-medication is also driving this market growth
  • Expansion in geriatric population will also act as a driver for this market
  • Rising preference for minimally invasive procedures will also propel the market growth

Market Restraints

  • Challenge associated with the expiration of patent protected therapeutics will restrain the market growth
  • Poor drug pipeline developments is another factor restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market

By Drug Type

(Antacids, H2 Receptor Blockers, Proton Pump Inhibitors, Pro- Kinetic Agents),

Devices

(Digitrapper, Bravo System, Stretta, Linx Reflux Management System, MUSE System, Other Devices),

Route of Administration

(Oral, Parenteral),

Dosage Form

(Solid, Liquid),

Product Type

(Diagnostic Devices, Manometry System, PH Monitoring System, Esophagoscopes and Gastroscopes, Treatment Devices, Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, Fundoplication Devices, Sphincter Augmentation Devices, Radiofrequency Ablation Devices),

Procedure Type

(Diagnostic Procedure, Fundoplication Procedure, Radiofrequency Thermal Ablation, Magnetic Sphincter Augmentation),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

